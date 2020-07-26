Cowboys Extend Two New Offers This Week

Recruiting for Oklahoma State has been rather slow recently, however last week was an exciting one for the Cowboys, landing a commitment from the elite in state defensive lineman Aden Kelley.

Following their excitement early in the week, the staff found two new prospects to extend an offer to.

The first was an offensive lineman out of Villa Park, Illinois. Enrique Cruz Jr., who attends Willowbrook high school 6'5 and 260 pounds is a 4 star prospect who currently holds 16 offers.

His recruitment found a resurgence in the month of July, landing five power five offers with Oklahoma State being the latest.

Best attribute is that he moves well on the line and although he will need to put on some mass, he already possesses the length and frame to excel at the next level.

The second offer of the week was to a bit of a more local prospect. Harold Perkins, a 6'3 200 outside linebacker from Cypress, Texas has become a national prospect rather quickly. He has earned all 24 of his offers since late March.

Perkins is currently ranked a four star prospect with his stock rising. I was able to watch Perkins at the UC Report Underclassman All American camp last week where he performed excellently.

He was extremely quick and powerful in his movements and even showed strong ball skills. He was certainly a hot name at the camp.

As a sophomore, he was named the Texas District 14-6A Defensive Newcomer of the Year. He finished the season with 46 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, 7 pass breakups, and 1 fumble recovery.

Perkins will most likely have a fantastic junior campaign and see his recruitment rise even more.