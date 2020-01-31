Pokes Report
Gundy Offers John Paul Richardson, son of former A&M and Oilers QB Bucky Richardson

Robert Allen

STILLWATER -- John Paul Richardson told Pokes Report that he had one heckuva phone call during his sixth period class on Thursday, Jan. 30. The Ridge Point wide receiver and all purpose offensive and special teams contributor said it was Oklahoma State football head coach Mike Gundy on the other end of the call.

"It was a nice phone call and Coach Gundy told me that he had a scholarship for me at Oklahoma State," said Richardson, who is a 2021 prospect. "He told me that I remind him of Dillon Stoner. I saw Stoner and the Cowboys play at the (Texas) bowl game in Houston and I actually met Stoner's dad. Being compared to Dillon Stoner had me pretty excited."

Gundy must really like Richardson and I can tell why. Richardson is a football equivalent of a gym rat and he is the son of a quarterback Mike Gundy is very familiar with in Bucky Richardson. Richardson was the quarterback at Texas A&M about the same time that Gundy was doing the same at Oklahoma State. Richardson went on to play for the Houston Oilers and the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL. He actually quarterbacked an Oilers win over Dallas. 

"It is an advantage," John Paul said of having his dad with a football background like he does. "He's always talking to me about being a tough guy and to be ready to do whatever it takes and do what you can to help your team."

The 6-0, 180-pound Richardson does just that. He earned 1st-Team All-District 20-6A honors this season at wide receiver. He had 38 receptions for 707-yards, an 18.6-yards per catch average and five touchdowns. He also ran for 191-yards on 24 carries for an 8.0-yards per carry average and six touchdowns. Richardson threw three passes and completed two of those for 12-yards and a touchdown. 

On special teams he returned five kickoffs for an average of 47-yards a return. He also had two tackles on defense. 

In track he runs the 100 meters and the 4x100 and 4x200 relays for Ridge Point, which is in the Missouri City, Texas school district. 

JPR track
John Paul Richardson, first person on the left with his relay team at Ridge Point H.S.Twitter - John Paul Richardson 7

Richardson said he has offers from Houston, Utah State, Texas State, and Texas Southern.

"I'm ready to get up there," Richardson said. "I'm very interested in Oklahoma State. I can't begin to tell you how excited I am. There aren't words. Coach Gundy said I could be there for an official visit on April 18, but I told him that I am going to get up there before that, as early as I can." 

Oklahoma State Picked Second in Big 12 Baseball by the Coaches Poll

Oklahoma State baseball was chosen second in the annual preseason coaches poll conducted by the Big 12.

Robert Allen

Big 12 Announces Schedule Change

The Big 12 announced a schedule for Oklahoma State football's game against the Texas Longhorns the week of Thanksgiving this coming November.

Zach Lancaster

Cowboys Add Impressive Junior College Linebacker To 2020 Class

Oklahoma State has landed an additional piece to the 2020 class. Iowa Central Community College linebacker Lamont Bishop committed to the Cowboys Sunday afternoon, just hours after reporting his offer, after spending the weekend on campus for an official visit.

Marshall Levenson

Orange Tuono

Hoops Notes: Boynton and Co. out on Recruiting Trail

Mike Boynton has been out on the road recruiting this week trying to shore up the future of Oklahoma State basketball, including offering a four-star guard out of Kansas City.

Zach Lancaster

C.J. Moore Enters Transfer Portal

In a rather unexpected move, Oklahoma State receiver C.J. Moore has entered the transfer portal.

Zach Lancaster

ZachLancaster

Cowgirls Prepare for Arkansas and Tulsa Hoping Hard Lessons were  Learned

Oklahoma State tennis coach Chris Young talks about his team coming back from a loss to Ohio State.

Robert Allen

Five Reasons You Want to Get on Board with Cowgirls Softball

Oklahoma State head coach Kenny Gajewski has his softball program ready to get back to the College World Series

Robert Allen

Cowboy Football Notes: Moore Departed, Defenders Wrestling, Focused Ahead

Oklahoma State football notes as the recruiting season winds down for 2020, another receiver on the transfer portal, two defensive players back on the wrestling mat, and good signage in the football office

Robert Allen

Spud the Poke

Pokes Offer One Of Texas' Top Gunslingers

Ewers is the first offer at the quarterback position for the class of 2022, and it is a quality one. In 2019, Ewers passed for 3,998 yards with 45 touchdowns while completing 72% of his passes.

Marshall Levenson

Three Cowboys Selected For Preseason All-Big 12 Honors

Three Oklahoma State cowboys have been tabbed as Preseason All-Big 12 selections.

Pokes Report Staff