Gundy Offers John Paul Richardson, son of former A&M and Oilers QB Bucky Richardson

STILLWATER -- John Paul Richardson told Pokes Report that he had one heckuva phone call during his sixth period class on Thursday, Jan. 30. The Ridge Point wide receiver and all purpose offensive and special teams contributor said it was Oklahoma State football head coach Mike Gundy on the other end of the call.

"It was a nice phone call and Coach Gundy told me that he had a scholarship for me at Oklahoma State," said Richardson, who is a 2021 prospect. "He told me that I remind him of Dillon Stoner. I saw Stoner and the Cowboys play at the (Texas) bowl game in Houston and I actually met Stoner's dad. Being compared to Dillon Stoner had me pretty excited."

Gundy must really like Richardson and I can tell why. Richardson is a football equivalent of a gym rat and he is the son of a quarterback Mike Gundy is very familiar with in Bucky Richardson. Richardson was the quarterback at Texas A & M about the same time that Gundy was doing the same at Oklahoma State. Richardson went on to play for the Houston Oilers and the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL. He actually quarterbacked an Oilers win over Dallas.

"It is an advantage," John Paul said of having his dad with a football background like he does. "He's always talking to me about being a tough guy and to be ready to do whatever it takes and do what you can to help your team."

The 6-0, 180-pound Richardson does just that. He earned 1st-Team All-District 20-6A honors this season at wide receiver. He had 38 receptions for 707-yards, an 18.6-yards per catch average and five touchdowns. He also ran for 191-yards on 24 carries for an 8.0-yards per carry average and six touchdowns. Richardson threw three passes and completed two of those for 12-yards and a touchdown.

On special teams he returned five kickoffs for an average of 47-yards a return. He also had two tackles on defense.

In track he runs the 100 meters and the 4x100 and 4x200 relays for Ridge Point, which is in the Missouri City, Texas school district.

John Paul Richardson, first person on the left with his relay team at Ridge Point H.S. Twitter - John Paul Richardson 7

Richardson said he has offers from Houston, Utah State, Texas State, and Texas Southern.

"I'm ready to get up there," Richardson said. "I'm very interested in Oklahoma State. I can't begin to tell you how excited I am. There aren't words. Coach Gundy said I could be there for an official visit on April 18, but I told him that I am going to get up there before that, as early as I can."