Cowboys Extend Three New Offers To Out Of State Prospects

The past few weeks, the high school football camp and recruiting circuit has started to heat up following a lengthy break due to the coronavirus pandemic bringing it to a halt.

A major result that comes from these camps is athletes starting to stand out and make a name for themselves. When this happens, the athletes begin to pick up offers and the Oklahoma State staff has recently been amongst that group handing out offers.

Today, there were three separate offers sent to out of state prospects.

The first of the three offers was Terrance Brooks. Brooks, who attends John Paul II in Plano, TX, is in the class of 2022 and is a talented cornerback who already holds 13 offers. He has a great frame at 6’0 and 185 pounds. During his sophomore season, he was responsible for 47 tackles and 9 pass breakups.

His family and athletic pedigree is certified by his father, Chet Brooks, who is a former NFL and Texas A & M safety.

The second offer of the day is a bit of a lesser known 2022 prospect from the state of Kansas. Caden Crawford, a 6’4 230 pound linebacker/athlete from Lansing, Kansas earned his third offer with the Cowboys.

His other two offers are Nebraska and Kansas State. As a sophomore in only seven games, he racked up 36 tackles and 2 fumble recoveries. With his size and frame, he projects to be very disruptful on the defensive side of the ball, so I expect a sizable growth in his production.

The final offer of the day was to a prospect I was able to watch last week in a camp setting. Markis Deal, 6’3 260 pound Garland Naaman Forest defensive tackle now holds two offers. The Cowboys join Syracuse as the only two to offer the 2023 prospect to this point.

Deal is another prospect with a family pedigree of division one football. His brother, Devean Neal is a defensive end prospect in the class of 2021 who olds 18 offers.