Cowboys Extend Three New Offers To Out Of State Prospects

Marshall Levenson

The past few weeks, the high school football camp and recruiting circuit has started to heat up following a lengthy break due to the coronavirus pandemic bringing it to a halt.

A major result that comes from these camps is athletes starting to stand out and make a name for themselves. When this happens, the athletes begin to pick up offers and the Oklahoma State staff has recently been amongst that group handing out offers.

Today, there were three separate offers sent to out of state prospects.

The first of the three offers was Terrance Brooks. Brooks, who attends John Paul II in Plano, TX, is in the class of 2022 and is a talented cornerback who already holds 13 offers. He has a great frame at 6’0 and 185 pounds. During his sophomore season, he was responsible for 47 tackles and 9 pass breakups.

His family and athletic pedigree is certified by his father, Chet Brooks, who is a former NFL and Texas A&M safety.

The second offer of the day is a bit of a lesser known 2022 prospect from the state of Kansas. Caden Crawford, a 6’4 230 pound linebacker/athlete from Lansing, Kansas earned his third offer with the Cowboys.

His other two offers are Nebraska and Kansas State. As a sophomore in only seven games, he racked up 36 tackles and 2 fumble recoveries. With his size and frame, he projects to be very disruptful on the defensive side of the ball, so I expect a sizable growth in his production.

The final offer of the day was to a prospect I was able to watch last week in a camp setting. Markis Deal, 6’3 260 pound Garland Naaman Forest defensive tackle now holds two offers. The Cowboys join Syracuse as the only two to offer the 2023 prospect to this point.

Deal is another prospect with a family pedigree of division one football. His brother, Devean Neal is a defensive end prospect in the class of 2021 who olds 18 offers.

Two Key Areas Will Decide How Good it Gets for Oklahoma State According to Steele

College football expert Phil Steele believes defense and Spencer Sanders improvement will be the difference for Oklahoma State.

Robert Allen

One Week Away and What is Happening in the West End Zone?

Oklahoma State was working today, there were meetings going on, and anticipation toward decisions being made for football

Robert Allen

Cowboy Wrestling Mourns the Loss of Fred Davis

Oklahoma State mourns the loss of former three-time All-American and national champion wrestler, Fred Davis

Pokes Report Staff

Big 12 Announces Media Day Schedule

The 2020 Big 12 Media Days has been condensed down into one day and and can be viewed by fans on Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Zach Lancaster

Steele Sees an OSU-Texas Battle for Second and Clear Separation in the Top Five and Bottom Five in Big 12

College football expert Phil Steele picks the Big 12 and has Oklahoma State battling for Texas to go to Arlington.

Robert Allen

Tyreek Hill Makes NFL Top 100 Players of 2020 List

Former Oklahoma State football player and current Super Bowl champion for the Kansas City Chiefs, Tyreek Hill, made the NFL's list of the Top 100 Players of 2020

Zach Lancaster

Two Big 12 Schools Look Like They Have Finalized Their Football Schedule

Finding a football opening opponent is getting done gradually, Iowa State and TCU look like they have answers.

Robert Allen

Report: NCAA Issues Waiver Allowing All FBS Schools to Play in August

According to a report from Brandon Marcello of 247Sports, the NCAA has issued a blanket waiver allowing all FBS programs to play week 0 games in August

Zach Lancaster

Oklahoma State Offers Rising In-State 2023 Prospect

Mike Boynton and Co. have extended an offer to rising 2023 in-state prospect Jeremiah Johnson out of Putnam City North in Oklahoma City.

Zach Lancaster

The Search for a Season Opening Opponent

Oklahoma State football looking to secure their first opponent for the upcoming season.

Robert Allen