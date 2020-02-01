Pokes Report
Cowboy Football Offers Arizona Pair

Robert Allen

STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State football recruiting has branched out more in the last couple of recruiting cycles and in the 2020 class hit Arizona signing the likes of Cade Bassett, a big offensive lineman from Notre Dame Prep in Scottsdale, and picking up a legacy in wide receiver Matt Polk, also out of Scottsdale. It appears the Cowboys plan on staking a permanent outpost for recruiting in Arizona as they continue to evaluate prospects in that state and on Friday offered a pair of 2021 defenders that also have some offensive acumen coming out of Queen Creek High School.

Trey Reynolds is an inside linebacker that made the second-team MaxPreps All-State team in Arizona last season with 159 total tackles. He also had a tackle for loss, an interception, and four fumbles forced. On offense he dabbled at quarterback and the 6-2, 225-pound Reynolds completed 27-of-42 passing for 358-yards with six touchdowns and only one interception. 

Reynolds also ran for 263-yards on 46 carries for a 5.7-yards per carry average and he scored eight touchdowns. 

His offer list is already extensive with the likes of Oklahoma State, Arizona, BYU, Colorado, Duke Illinois, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin, and Yale.

Hunter Barth is a good looking 6-2, 200-pound safety, that could grow into an outside linebacker. He had 51 tackles last season with 10 unassisted and an interception. He also caught 21 passes for 255-yards and a pair of touchdowns. 

As a sophomore, Barth had 49 total stops, 18 unassisted with eight tackles for loss, two sacks, seven passes defended, and a fumble forced and one recovered. 

His offer list includes Oklahoma State, Arizona, California, Duke, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington State, Yale, and Wisconsin. 

Oklahoma State football was hosting a Cowboy/Junior Day on Saturday, Feb. 1, but neither Reynolds or Barth were expected to attend.  

