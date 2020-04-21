Cowboys Offer Number One Junior College Running Back

The running back room for Oklahoma State this upcoming season will be a very impressive (and deep) one. The bell cow, Chuba Hubbard is returning for one more year and seniors Micah Cooper and LD Brown will be serving in the backup role alongside former junior college transfer Dezmon Jackson and redshirt freshman Deondrick Glass.

With three of the five scholarships backs set to depart from the team at the end of the year, the future of the position is one of heavy emphasis in recruiting right now, especially after not signing one in the 2020 class.

Prior to this morning, Oklahoma State had offered 11 different running backs in the 2021 class but that list grew one more with the offer of Hutchinson C.C (KA). running back, Tiyon Evans.

Evans is currently ranked as the number three overall player in the junior college ranks and number 1 at running back. Hutchinson might be a familiar name for Cowboys fans because it is where Oklahoma State found Dezmon Jackson, two years ago, a back that all of the coaches have been very impressed with in his time at OSU.

Evans is a native of South Carolina before heading to Kansas to start his college career at Hutchinson. In his first year, he only ran the ball 61 times but totaled 538 yards, an insane 8.8 average yards per carry. He had 9 rushing touchdowns, which means he scored basically every 7 touches.

Evans is a bowling ball type back at 5’9 225 pounds. Low center of gravity with an extreme skill for bouncing off tacklers and staying balanced. He has very quick feet and is very twitchy while running, juking, spinning and jump-cutting with ease, leaving defenders tackling air or falling down.

He has very good speed and with his thick frame creates power for running up the middle. He has a feel for bouncing the run outside but never seems to run east to west, he is always looking for a crease to get up the field.

He is a weapon in the return game for Hutchinson, running back three kickoffs during his freshman season.

When I watch him, I think of LSU’s about to be 2nd round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Evans is slightly bigger than Helaire (5’7 210) but both are small, very shifty, elusive backs. Helaire was known for being one the most versatile backs in college, catching 55 balls during the season.

Evans can be that player. He has shown he can line up out wide as well and run routes while catching the ball downfield as well as in traffic. Helaire was also known for having the highest broken tackle rate in college football and his film looks very similar to how Evans runs the ball.

Evans currently holds 8 offers with South Carolina trending for him but if Oklahoma State instills in him that running back is a position of need and importance to the program, they might be able to persuade Evans.