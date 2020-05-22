2021 Pokes Report Recruiting Hot List: Receivers

So far no commitments at receiver for the Cowboys, but should you worry? The answer is no. I'm expecting the Cowboys to sign as many as three receivers in the class and wile I think you could see some early commitments, I would not be surprised to see Kasey Dunn pull out a plum late in the process. He has done that before.

The Oklahoma State offensive coordinator and wide receiver coach, Dunn is an excellent recruiter and an even better evaluator. When he finds what he likes, a player with the potential to become next in the line of Oklahoma State receivers to rock college football and become a candidate for the Biletnikoff Award, then you'll know and more importantly, that prospect will know.

Offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Kasey Dunn posing with Blaine (left) and Bryson (right) Green.

That is to say that Dunn doesn't throw a lot of offers out there and see what sticks. He is much more precise. That is why the pursuit of twins Blaine and Bryson Green from powerhouse Allen, Texas is serious. The two players are really twins, not just in blood-relation, but on the field they are so similar. Both have power and that shows in get off on routes, ability to ignore defenders and just trust themselves to catch the ball. The word is focus. They have excellent balance that comes in handy in a number of situations, but especially in recovering from a hit, either in the route or while carrying the ball. Both are good blockers and proud of it.

Bryson is 6-2, 205-pounds and Blaine is 6-2, 201-pounds. Their older brother is at Minnesota playing for the Gophers and they are involved. Baylor is also recruiting actively. The Greens know all about the Wallace twins and know that it would have worked out for both Tylan and Tracin if Tracin's knee had held up. They know how Oklahoma State has kept Tracin involved and valuable to the team. That shows players something and parents too.

Jackson III is a real physical talent with plenty of speed. Twitter (@Mike3Jack)

Dunn has been instrumental in keeping Michael Jackson III interested in Oklahoma State. The Pokes don't get a lot of players from Las Vegas. Jackson is a 6-0, 198-pound speedster that has solid skills. He is just as dangerous with a hitch route as he is going straight vertical. He gets a lot of yards after contact for a speed receiver. He is also dangerous on returns and shows a lot of bravery in his punt returns. USC is a major threat in the recruiting of the Desert Pines High School standout. Oregon, Texas, and UCLA are pushing on his too.

Jordan Bray is a vastly underrated prospect in-state. Norman High School

Closer to home Jaden Bray at Norman High School is 6-0, and 185-pounds. I love his adjustment to the football and that allows him to make some catches on some passes that a good college receiver would struggle with. He bails out his quarterback often. I also like that he makes as many big plays against the Owasso, Broken Arrow, and really good teams as he does the teams that he has every member of the secondary outmatched. Arkansas has jumped in heavy. The Razorbacks are just getting around to making a bunch of offers. The Cowboys, Baylor, Kansas State, and SMU have been on Bray for awhile.

Finally, a Mike Gundy special. John Paul Richardson is the kind of player that Gundy is really excited about. He has played some quarterback and his dad is Bucky Richardson, the former Texas A & M and Houston Oilers quarterback. Like his dad, John Paul is a really good athlete, has speed, and a certain degree of moxie to him.

John Paul Richardson going deep against Galena Park North Shore.

Oklahoma State offered him, his fourth offer and first Power Five school and now he is up to 19 offers with schools from the ACC, Big 12, SEC, and Pac-12 all having offered. Dillon Stoner is a senior and Richardson could plug right in for the senior from Jenks and Richardson has the potential to be more dangerous on punt returns.

It's not an issue, but a pledge or two would be nice at the receiver position.