Hindsight is 20/20 in Recruiting and The Athletic's Review May Have Some Cowboy Fans Lamenting

STILLWATER -- It has been a constant theme for me, one that I know alienates me with some Oklahoma State fans. I've always preached that beauty is in the eye of the beholder and that recruiting rankings have various value depending on who is doing the evaluating. There is still just one sure way of ranking college football recruiting efforts and that is doing it after the hay is in the barn, in other words, after the players have proven themselves one way or the other on the college gridiron. Max Olson of The Athletic just did that for the 2016 recruiting cycle. I remember it well. Oklahoma State was 45th in the rankings with 247Sports and some Cowboys fans were taking pot shots at head coach Mike Gundy and the staff. I wish I had kept a list from my radio show and the former website we operated at 247. Max Olson's more exact rankings should rack up a string, maybe a long string of apologies for Gundy and his coaches, including then recruiting coordinator Johnny Barr.

"That was my last class and I thought that was a pretty good class," Barr said when I told him about the newest ranking of the 2016 Oklahoma State signing class.

I'm not saying that recruits and recruiting classes shouldn't be ranked in the process and right after they are procured on signing day. I just believe those rankings are only as good as the evaluations and the "experts" that are doing the rankings.

I know John Garcia, Jr. that heads up the college football recruiting for SI/Maven and I believe he knows what he is doing and does a good job. I look forward to working with him to establish the way Sports Illustrated/Maven will evaluate recruits and the classes.

I always felt that Greg Powers was really good. I've been at games and events with Greg and I know the work he put into it and his understanding of the sport and what goes into making successful players at the high school and college level. When he was no longer at 247, I was flustered. He was one of their best. Now what is Greg doing? He is with Next Level Athlete in the Dallas-Fort Worth Area and he is the Recruiting Director for Texas Football Magazine and TexasFootball.com, only the bible of football in Texas.

Gabe Brooks is still with 247Sports and while I like to call him the vampire. He seems to sleep during the day and work all night, Brooks is another that has evaluation skills that I trust. There are others, for instance, I have always respected Brandon Huffman at 247. There are a lot of bozos involved in it as well.

The way The Athletic did it was very cut and dried and it revealed some real interesting re-ranking in the 2016 class. It is not fair to spit out Olson's story to you here, but he had Oklahoma State at 19th after 247Sports had them 45th after signing day in 2016. The average adjusted rate, which really equates to average stars, was 2.70. The class had a four-year record of 35-17.

Olson pointed out two huge factors, one with the recruiting of linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga, who was the fifth-leading tackler in the Big 12 this season and was second-team All-Big 12

"And if they hadn’t signed Ogbongbemiga out of Canada, the Cowboys could have missed out on Chuba Hubbard," wrote Olson making reference to the running back from Canada that Pokes Report recently wrote about how strong the connections is with the two Canadian Cowboys.

Then Olson also wrote that the 2016 class and their influence on the field for the program is far from completed.

"Best of all, these guys aren’t done yet," Olson added. "Eight or more of these signees will be senior starters on a 2020 squad that’s aiming for a Big 12 title."

The class members that are due to start for the Cowboys this coming season include offensive tackles Dylan Galloway and Teven Jenkins; linebacker Devin Harper; defensive tackle Cameron Murray; slot receiver Dillon Stoner; cornerback Rodarius Williams; and Ogbongbemiga. Running back L.D. Brown and offensive lineman Matt Kegel are still with the program as back-ups. Linebacker Calvin Bundage's status is uncertain.

Other schools that made The Athletic list that were nowhere near the top 25 back in February of 2016 included Minnesota (7th now and 46th in 2016); Utah (9th now and 37th in 2016); Memphis (12t now and 61st in 2016); Boise State (15th now and 68th in 2019); Iowa (16th now and 47th in 2016); and Florida Atlantic (17th now and 89th in 2019).

Oklahoma State was ranked 7th in the Big 12 in that class, but the revised rankings have the Cowboys second behind only Oklahoma, who was 18th in the revised rankings overall. TCU was next at 21st.

Ranking Criteria

5 pts. - All-American, award winner, top-50 NFL Draft pick

4 pts. - Multiyear stater, all-conference honors

3 pts. - One-year starter or key reserve

2 pts. - Career back-up

0 pts. - Left the program with minor of no contribution

Oklahoma State 2016 Signing Class

Tyrell Alexander, WR, Lancaster, Texas (2)

L.D. Brown, RB, DeSoto, Texas (3)

Tyler Brown, OL, Lexington, Okla. (0)

Calvin Bundage, LB, Edmond (Santa Fe), Okla. (4)

Dylan Galloway, OT, Coppell, Texas (4)

A.J. Green, CB, DeSoto, Texas (4)

Devin Harper, LB, Knoxville (Karns), Tenn. (3)

Madre Harper, CB, Arlington (Lamar), Texas (0)

Justice Hill, RB, Tulsa (Booker T. Washington), Okla. (4)

Teven Jenkins, OT, Topeka, Kan, (4)

Malik Kearse, CB, Miami (Monsignor Pace), Fla./Fort Scott C.C., Kan. (2)

Matt Kegal, OL, Chaska, Minn. (2)

Tramonda Moore, OL, Oklahoma City (Marshall), Okla. (0)

Cameron Murray, DT, Bryant, Ark. (3)

Amen Ogbongbemiga, LB, Calgary (Notre Dame Prep), Alb, Can. (4)

Shane Richards, OL, Calgary, Alb., Canada/New Mexico Military J.C. (3)

Dillon Stoner, WR, Jenks, Okla. (4)

Tralund Webber, DL, Cameron Yoe, Texas/Blinn J.C. (3)

Larry Williams, OL, Wilmington N.C./East Carolina/Hutchinson C.C. (4)

Rodarius Williams, CB, Shreveport (Calvary Baptist), La. (4)

Keondre Wudtee, QB, Bossier City (Parkway), La. (2)

Total Pokes Report Score: 55 Average per player: 2.62