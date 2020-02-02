Oklahoma State Hosted Plenty Of Top Talent For Second Junior Day Event

Oklahoma State recruiting just enjoyed another productive day it wraps up its second junior day event of the offseason.

Today’s event saw 39 recruits make their way to campus, many from Oklahoma and Texas. While most of the recruits were a part of the 2021 class, they did host a handful of 2022 and 2023 recruits.

We will update this list as we receive information but here is a list of the recruits we can confirm were in attendance today:

Omari Abor - Duncanville High School (TX) - Defensive End - 2022

Abor is a big time prospect who picked up his Oklahoma State offer after his visit. Abor was named the District 8-6A Defensive Newcomer of the Year as a sophomore in a very competitive facing some very competitive teams. At 6’4 230 pounds Abor is a monster on the d-line.

Erick Cade - Braswell High School (TX) - Offensive Line - 2021

Cade is a monster on the O-line standing at 6’5.5 313 pounds. Has double digit offers and is rated as a 3 star by all rankings sites.

Johntay Cook II - Desoto High (TX) - Athlete - 2023

Cook picked up an Oklahoma State while on his visit today, his third D1 offer, along with Kansas and Tulsa. Desoto has become a pipeline to OSU and has produced some excellent defenders in AJ Green and 2020 signee Jabbar Muhammed. Oklahoma State will be in Cooks recruitment for the next 3 years.

Jacoby Jackson - Mansfield Summit HS (TX) - Offensive Tackle - 2021

Jackson was among the group of visitors to earn an offer while on campus today. At 6’5.5 306 pounds, Jackson possess perfect frame to lockdown the tackle position. His father was a running back at TCU, so the athletic genes run in the family. Jackson is a national recruit, already sitting at 18 offers

Jordan Mukes - Choctaw HS (OK) - Safety - 2021

Mukes is one of the bigger safeties you will find, registering at 6’4 and 192 pounds. He does not yet hold an offer from Oklahoma State but that could change very soon as his recruitment plays on.

Hal Presley - Mansfield Summit - Wide Receiver - 2021

This was Presley’s first visit to Stillwater, although he has had Oklahoma State high on his list for some time now. At 6’3 190 pounds, Presley is catching the attention of schools across the country and has been picking up offers nearly every day for the past week and a half. Oklahoma State has been in play since the beginning and remain near the top.