Oklahoma State Recruiting Outlook To Finish 2021 And Jumpstart 2022

STILLWATER -- With 15 commits in the 2021 class, Oklahoma State is close to completing their class, most of whom will sign in the December early signing period, Dec. 16 - Dec. 18.

The Cowboys have already moved two 2021 scholarships up one year to currently rostered players, one of which is the talented running back Dominic Richardson.

This means, in theory, Gundy and staff have 23 scholarships to fill with 2021 prospects, although it will most likely be 20-22 as Gundy likes to have an extra scholarship or two to use for emergencies or the transfer portal.

So doing some quick math here, 15 current commits means five or six more commits will nearly complete this class.

Looking at the depth chart and the current recruiting cycle, the offensive line position and linebacker are ones of importance to finish this class. The good thing is that, for those positions, Oklahoma State is in good position with a good number of recruits, several of which who are expected to commit sooner rather than later.

Here is my prediction of how the Cowboys finish out their 2021 class.

Caleb Etienne - Offensive Line - Butler C.C.

Etienne has a top three of Ok. State, Houston, and Texas Tech. He will be committing Dec. 12.

Nick Martin - Linebacker - Pleasant Grove HS (TX)

Martin has a top three of Ok. State, Kansas State, and Texas Tech. He is a versatile player who plays a linebacker/box safety position and has a high interest in the Cowboys. He is expected to commit in the next week or so.

Nick Morris Jr. - Linebacker - Austin Westlake (TX)

Morris was just offered by the Cowboys 11 days ago. He is currently committed to Pennsylvania, but it is a popular belief he may be flipping to the Cowboys soon. It is no guarantee at this point, but it appears the Cowboys will turn up the heat on Morris.

Alton McCaskill - Runningback - Oak Ridge (TX)

McCaskill has 32 total offers but the Cowboys have always remained near the top. He does not have a set commitment date but I expect him to be committed by the early signing period. The Cowboys want one more running back in this class, bringing the total to two with Jaden Nixon already in the fold.

Lyrik Rawls/Isaiah Nwokobia - Safeties

Both Rawls and Nwokobia are extremely athletic safety prospects. Rawls is currently uncommitted while Nwokobia is committed to SMU. The staff is still very high on Nwokobia, despite him being committed and may try to make a push at the end for him. They want at least one more safety in this class to join Ty Williams.

At the current time, these are the most likely additions we would see barring any crazy last minute developments or decommitments of other prospects at other schools.

When it comes to the 2022 class, there are currently two commits: Dekelvion Beamon, a defensive back out of Louisiana and Gabe Brown, a underrated linebacker out of Stillwater, OK. Both have made their commitments to the Cowboys and are strong in their pledges.

This past Saturday, one of the Cowboys' bigger 2022 targets, wide receiver Talyn Shettron, announced his commitment to the Oklahoma Sooners.

"I have a great relationship with the coaches at Oklahoma and they have just been actively describing how I would fit into their offense and how they would want to use me there," Shettron told Sam Spiegelman of Rivals. "Oklahoma has told me that they are going to throw the ball down the field consistently and how I could be a big factor in that."

Shettron also said "Coach Simmons (OU's receivers coach) has proven that he can put out great NFL-type receivers." When asked why he decided to commit now, he said "It's been a long recruiting process and I just felt like the time was right."

Shettron picked the Sooners over Oklahoma State, but it is important to note that being in the class of 2022, his recruitment is no where near over. It is also important to note that it is believed that no college coach has seen more of Talyn Shettron in action than Cowboys wide receivers coach and offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn. Dunn will remain committed to building a relationship with Shettron.

The staff will bring in four receivers in 2021, but the 2022 class will most likely be another class with three to four receivers. Outside of Shettron, the staff has offered five receivers, although one is also committed to Oklahoma.

The four remaining are five star Caleb Burton, top 100 prospect Armani Winfield, four star Andre Greene Jr., and three star Keshlon Jackson. We will know much more about who the Cowboy coaches will want to bring in around January and February as the 2022 class begins to become the priority following the signing day periods.

Texas has been a hotbed for Kasey Dunn's receivers in recent years. Looking at 2022 rankings, outside of already offered prospects, there are 12 three and four star wide receivers in the top 100 of Texas recruits. There is a very good chance that many of these will be offered in the next four to five months.

Whether it is with the class of '21 or '22, with the success of Oklahoma State this season, leading the Big 12, and being a heavy contender for a college football playoff spot, a streak of commits may be coming.