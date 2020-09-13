Oklahoma State Makes Top Eight for In-State Standout

STILLWATER -- Edmond (OK) Memorial standout point guard Sean Pedulla is one step closer to making his college decision as he released his top-eight schools list on Sunday evening, a list that includes Oklahoma State.

Included in the top-eight schools with Oklahoma State is Colorado State, Louisiana Tech, Minnesota, SMU, Tulsa, Virginia Tech and Wofford.

Oklahoma State offered Pedulla, a 6-1, 175-pound three-star point guard last week on Sept. 9 marking the fourth in-state offer in the 2021 class for Mike Boynton and Co. Pedulla checks in at the No. 2 overall prospect out of Oklahoma and the No. 168 ranked prospect in the country in the 2021 class.

As a junior, Pedulla helped Edmond Memorial to a 20-4 overall record last season, 11-3 in district play and a third-place 6A finish last year behind Midwest City and Booker T. Washington.

Pedulla plays on the AAU team Team Buddy Buckets and was recently named the MVP of the U17 point guards by Prep Hoops. While playing against Drive Nation out of Dallas, an AAU team that's annually loaded with top-tier talent from top to bottom, Pedulla dropped 31 points.

He's a do-it-all point guard with a high basketball IQ. He's an above-average passer and mid-range to outside scorer, but also has the ability to get down and dirty inside on both ends of the court.

Oklahoma State has yet to land a commitment in the 2021 class, but Boynton and Co. have proven over the last three years they're ace recruiters and Pedulla would be a great addition.