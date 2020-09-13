SI.com
Pokes Report
HomeFootballBasketballOlympic SportsRecruitingPistol Pete Corral
Search

Oklahoma State Makes Top Eight for In-State Standout

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- Edmond (OK) Memorial standout point guard Sean Pedulla is one step closer to making his college decision as he released his top-eight schools list on Sunday evening, a list that includes Oklahoma State.

Included in the top-eight schools with Oklahoma State is Colorado State, Louisiana Tech, Minnesota, SMU, Tulsa, Virginia Tech and Wofford.

Oklahoma State offered Pedulla, a 6-1, 175-pound three-star point guard last week on Sept. 9 marking the fourth in-state offer in the 2021 class for Mike Boynton and Co. Pedulla checks in at the No. 2 overall prospect out of Oklahoma and the No. 168 ranked prospect in the country in the 2021 class.

As a junior, Pedulla helped Edmond Memorial to a 20-4 overall record last season, 11-3 in district play and a third-place 6A finish last year behind Midwest City and Booker T. Washington.

Pedulla plays on the AAU team Team Buddy Buckets and was recently named the MVP of the U17 point guards by Prep Hoops. While playing against Drive Nation out of Dallas, an AAU team that's annually loaded with top-tier talent from top to bottom, Pedulla dropped 31 points.

He's a do-it-all point guard with a high basketball IQ. He's an above-average passer and mid-range to outside scorer, but also has the ability to get down and dirty inside on both ends of the court.

Oklahoma State has yet to land a commitment in the 2021 class, but Boynton and Co. have proven over the last three years they're ace recruiters and Pedulla would be a great addition.

THANKS FOR READING <channel name>
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Qwontrel Walker Moves Into Top 15 All Time Oklahoma High School Rushing Leaders

2021 Stillwater Running Back, Qwontrel Walker Moves Into Top 15 All Time Oklahoma High School Rushing Leaders

Marshall Levenson

by

Shipman1

Football Staff Offered Pay Cuts, but Negotiations Ended as Staff and Athletic Director Disagreed on Percentage

Oklahoma State staff salary reductions did not include football staff, but they made an offer

Robert Allen

by

CaliforniaCowboy

Carson May is Grabbing Attention and is Proving He is a Division I QB Recruit

Carson May of Jones throws for three and runs for two touchdowns against Luther.

Robert Allen

Oklahoma State Moves Up in Associated Press and Coaches Polls

After the first week of football, Oklahoma State has moved up in both the Associated Press and Coaches Polls

Zach Lancaster

It is so Time for the Cowboys to Play Somebody and Special Teams Ready

Oklahoma State football has final scrimmage and look at special teams

Robert Allen

Big 12 Struggles Through First Weekend of College Football

It was a rough day for the Big 12 as three teams lost to teams from the Sun Belt in the first weekend of college football

Zach Lancaster

Cowgirls Soccer Opens with Win at K-State

Oklahoma State beats Kansas State in the Big 12 soccer opener for both schools.

Pokes Report Staff

Marcus Smart Game-Saving Block Helps Celtics to Eastern Conference Finals

NBA First-Team All-Defensive player Marcus Smart's game-saving block, among other things, helped the Boston Celtics past the Toronto Raptors and into the Eastern Conference Finals

Zach Lancaster

Stillwater Star Linebacker Gabe Brown Earns Oklahoma State Offer

Oklahoma State has offered 2022 Stillwater high school linebacker Gabe Brown

Marshall Levenson

by

Marshall Levenson

Collin Clay Out For Season With Torn ACL Just After Being Granted Eligibility

New defensive line transfer Collin Clay announces he has suffered a torn ACL on the day he is granted eligibility

Marshall Levenson

by

ZachLancaster