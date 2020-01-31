Pokes Report
Cowboys to Host JUCO Quarterback

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State is hosting their second Junior Day this weekend and there will be a JUCO quarterback on an official visit.

Ethan Bullock, quarterback at City College of San Francisco, announced on Twitter yesterday that he'll be in town on an official visit.

Bullock, originally out of Winter Park in Maitland, FL, committed to South Dakota State out of high school and transferred after redshirting his freshman season.

As a sophomore this past season in nine games, Bullock threw for 1,468 yards on 113 of 192 passing with 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions. While that number doesn't exactly jump off the page, he split duties with fellow sophomore quarterback Jacob Cruz who threw for 975 yards.

City College of San Francisco also ran a close-to-balanced offense as they picked up just over 1,500 yards on the ground between six rushers.

As a freshman, Bullock played in just four games completing 10 of 15 passes for 111 yards and one touchdown.

Should Bullock decide to commit to Oklahoma State, he would add some experienced depth at quarterback for the Pokes. There's no doubt that Shane Illingworth is a very talented quarterback and the future at the position, but I would imagine that Mike Gundy would like to redshirt Illingworth, just as he did with Spencer Sanders, to give him an extra year of being in the system, learning the playbook and getting bigger, stronger and faster.

Robert Allen should have an article later today with more details, and more players, that will be in attendance this coming weekend. But one  thing's for certain: it seems like the coaching staff has been rejuvenated with the return of Hubbard and Wallace, so I would expect a rather fun 2021 recruiting cycle.

Don't Dismay, Renewed Hope Nears

The basketball seasons haven't delivered, but diamond days could be special

John Helsley

Bunyawi Thamchaiwat is Orange Hot on the Courts Right Now

Oklahoma State sophomore tennis player Bunyawi Thamchaiwat is on a roll to start this spring season in tennis.

Robert Allen

Hoops Notes: Boynton and Co. out on Recruiting Trail

Mike Boynton has been out on the road recruiting this week trying to shore up the future of Oklahoma State basketball, including offering a four-star guard out of Kansas City.

Zach Lancaster

Gundy Offers John Paul Richardson, son of former A&M and Oilers QB Bucky Richardson

Oklahoma State football offered a scholarship to John Paul Richardson, a 2021 receiver prospect out of Missouri City Ridge Point.

Robert Allen

Oklahoma State Picked Second in Big 12 Baseball by the Coaches Poll

Oklahoma State baseball was chosen second in the annual preseason coaches poll conducted by the Big 12.

Robert Allen

Big 12 Announces Schedule Change

The Big 12 announced a schedule for Oklahoma State football's game against the Texas Longhorns the week of Thanksgiving this coming November.

Zach Lancaster

Cowboys Add Impressive Junior College Linebacker To 2020 Class

Oklahoma State has landed an additional piece to the 2020 class. Iowa Central Community College linebacker Lamont Bishop committed to the Cowboys Sunday afternoon, just hours after reporting his offer, after spending the weekend on campus for an official visit.

Marshall Levenson

Pokes Offer One Of Texas' Top Gunslingers

Ewers is the first offer at the quarterback position for the class of 2022, and it is a quality one. In 2019, Ewers passed for 3,998 yards with 45 touchdowns while completing 72% of his passes.

Marshall Levenson

C.J. Moore Enters Transfer Portal

In a rather unexpected move, Oklahoma State receiver C.J. Moore has entered the transfer portal.

Zach Lancaster

Cowgirls Prepare for Arkansas and Tulsa Hoping Hard Lessons were  Learned

Oklahoma State tennis coach Chris Young talks about his team coming back from a loss to Ohio State.

Robert Allen