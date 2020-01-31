Cowboys to Host JUCO Quarterback

STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State is hosting their second Junior Day this weekend and there will be a JUCO quarterback on an official visit.

Ethan Bullock, quarterback at City College of San Francisco, announced on Twitter yesterday that he'll be in town on an official visit.

Bullock, originally out of Winter Park in Maitland, FL, committed to South Dakota State out of high school and transferred after redshirting his freshman season.

As a sophomore this past season in nine games, Bullock threw for 1,468 yards on 113 of 192 passing with 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions. While that number doesn't exactly jump off the page, he split duties with fellow sophomore quarterback Jacob Cruz who threw for 975 yards.

City College of San Francisco also ran a close-to-balanced offense as they picked up just over 1,500 yards on the ground between six rushers.

As a freshman, Bullock played in just four games completing 10 of 15 passes for 111 yards and one touchdown.

Should Bullock decide to commit to Oklahoma State, he would add some experienced depth at quarterback for the Pokes. There's no doubt that Shane Illingworth is a very talented quarterback and the future at the position, but I would imagine that Mike Gundy would like to redshirt Illingworth, just as he did with Spencer Sanders, to give him an extra year of being in the system, learning the playbook and getting bigger, stronger and faster.

Robert Allen should have an article later today with more details, and more players, that will be in attendance this coming weekend. But one thing's for certain: it seems like the coaching staff has been rejuvenated with the return of Hubbard and Wallace, so I would expect a rather fun 2021 recruiting cycle.