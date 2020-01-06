Pokes Report
Cowboys Signee Owens Has Big Catch in SA Sports All-Star Game

Robert Allen

STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State associate head coach and receivers coach Kasey Dunn had his eye on San Antonio Roosevelt High School athlete Rashod Owens for quite some time. Then, just before the early signing period, and too late to give rival schools a chance to catch on to Dunn's evaluation of the under appreciated Owens, the Cowboys offered. Owens committed and signed. 

Another fine example of what the Cowboys have in the 6-1, 185-pound Owens was on display in the SA Sports All-Star Game. A game started a few years ago to feature top San Antonio and nearby high school talent, it follows the U.S. Army All-American Game on the first Saturday of the new year in the Alamo Dome. 

Owens was on the Black team, which prevailed 35-34 with a fourth quarter comeback. 

"It was a lot of fun," said Owens of the contest and he confirmed that the quarterback on his team, Trapper Panell, scored three touchdowns, including two in the fourth quarter, to earn MVP honors. One of Panell's touchdown passes came on a 50-yard delivery to Owens. A good friend of ours, Greg Powers, the recruiting editor for Texas Football Magazine and also with Next Level Athlete was there and sent us this video of the play.

"We just wanted to score," Pannell told Powers after the game. "We came out wanting to win. It was awesome! I give all the glory to God and my O-linemen. They were amazing, and I had some really nice receivers out wide. I had all the help, and all I had to do was put the ball in the right place." 

Owens agreed that the team was determined. He also had another reception in the contest. 

A national standout in the triple jump and a long jumper as well in track. Owens is averaging 15.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 4.2 steals a game in basketball. This past season he earned All-District honors with 1,454-yards rushing and 23 touchdowns. 

Owens is excited about reporting to Oklahoma State this summer and understands he is coming into a program that has a lot of talent and a chance to do some special things while he will be there. Owens is quite the athlete. 

