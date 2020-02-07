Top Targets for 2021 Recruiting Class, Pokes Reports' Allen and Levenson were Complimentary

STILLWATER -- Now that the 2020 class is in the barn, so to speak, and there could always be another transfer or two in the works. We all know that Missouri corner and announced grad transfer Christian Holmes and LSU big receiver and grad transfer Dee Anderson could potentially land in Stillwater. The next process in recruiting and it is already on is the 2021 recruiting class. Recruiting Supervisor Todd Bradford and his staff of recruiting analysts and Director of Recruiting Mike Groce have already put together to Cowboy/Junior Days. There will be more when spring football starts as February is now a "dead" period for recruiting.

The Cowboys have one commitment for 2021 already in Archbishop Rummel linebacker Kolbe Fields from Louisiana. There have been near 100 juniors come through Stillwater last month and the Oklahoma State coaching staff on the road saw hundreds of more. Speaking of triple digits, normally the number of scholarship offers out from Oklahoma State for the next class at the start of February has been somewhere in the thirties, but it is over 100 as it stands on Feb. 7. That number will probably be doubled by the time Oklahoma State kicks off the Cowboys Legends and Orange Blitz Weekend on April 17-18 with the spring football finale scheduled for Saturday, April 18.

There are a lot of really talented prospects on the Cowboys list of offers so far with quarterbacks like Flower Mound Marcus signal caller Garrett Nussmeier and Parish Epsicopal School's Preston Stone as prime examples.

In Oklahoma, I like a trio of guys that I have seen multiple times and they are defenders, usually my "go to" with favorite early targets as Del City linebacker tandem Rejhan Tatum and Donovan Stephens and Edmond Santa Fe defensive end/linebacker Collin Oliver are strong. Oliver could be another Trace Ford-type player from the same school and from the same defensive coordinator in Chris Rose of the Wolves.

However, the other day, with no pre-planning involved, Zach Lancaster of Pokes Report fired up the video camera on Marshall Levenson and I to give our top target so far in the 2021 class.

I wasn't surprised when Marshall said Cam'Ron Valdez. The talented, speedy, and versatile running back from Rockdale, Texas has been a favorite of Levenson since he watched his video for the first time.

He has interviewed him multiple times and Marshall broke the story this week that Valdez plans on visiting Oklahoma State for that Orange Blitz weekend. Valdez also told Marshall that he has nothing but love for the Cowboys right now and his chief recruiter in running backs coach John Wozniak.

“I see Coach Woz as a mentor and as someone who can stay on my tail,” Valdez said in the interview with Levenson."He thinks I fit perfectly into the offense, which I do as well.”

In 10 games last season Valdez ran for 1,697 yards with 26 touchdowns, proving to be one of the best running backs in Texas. He also added 7 receptions for 177 yards and 2 touchdowns in the passing game. That is where the versatility comes in.

Marshall hinted that Valdez could be the next Chuba Hubbard and that is big words there.

Speaking of big, my choice fit right in with having a continued stout running game and Valdez or any other running back recruit could appreciate being a teammate with Jaeden Roberts of Galena Park North Shore. It would be great to get into the North Shore program again with the way the Mustangs roll out talent.

Roberts is huge and athletic for his 6-4 1/2 and 338-pound frame.

He came to the Cowboy/Junior Day at Oklahoma State on Jan. 18 and apparently had a great day and bonded well with offensive line coach Charlie Dickey.

“There are a lot of coaches who have had success with linemen but with Coach Dickey, I know, for sure, he can help me progress and develop into the level of talent I know I can be at," Roberts told Pokes Report. "I feel like I can reach a high peak in my career and I know Coach Dickey can get me there.”

Hey, I normally pick a defensive player for my top target like I wrote earlier, but who can refuse an offensive line talent like Roberts. Then when you mix that kind of power up front with the speed and versatility of a player like Valdez, look out.