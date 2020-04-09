Cowboys Hand Out New 2022 Offer And Land In Top 15 Of 2021 Legacy

The world may be slowing down but recruiting is not by any means. Two new developments in Cowboy recruiting have come into play late Wednesday night.

The newest Oklahoma State offer now belongs to 2022 Spearman, Texas athlete Brenen Thompson.

I am a huge fan of Brenen who is a dual threat quarterback and plays some defensive back as well. At the quarterback position, Thompson is lethal running the ball both on designed plays and scrambles.

He has shown the ability to throw on the run with distance and accuracy but his main weapon is his legs. Hudl has Thompson running a 4.38 forty yard dash but after watching his film, I’m surprised it the number was faster.

When I watch Thompson, I see a direct clone of former Heisman and 2019 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson. They are the same in the fact they both are players who have elite speed, world class juking abilities, can stop on a dime and change direction and can throw the football with success.

Thompson is small at 5’10 165 pounds but has two years of high school left to grow and put on weight but a speedster like himself does not necessarily need to be too big, his shiftiness and skill will take care of his playmaking at the next level.

He is a star in track and field running in both the 100 and 200 meter dashes along with long jump.

Thompson holds 13 total offers, all of which have been picked up in the last month, including 6 the past two days. Those six offers are Alabama, Texas A & M, Auburn, Texas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma State.

Thompson is currently ranked as a mid 4 star prospect but he will undoubtedly skyrocket up the rankings very soon.

A 2021 recruitment that Oklahoma State has found themselves in the midst of is Independence C.C. tight end and OSU legacy, Quentin Moore.

Moore went to twitter Wednesday night to announce a top 15 group of schools in which he included Oklahoma State.

It is my opinion that Moore is the top tight end in all of junior college football and colleges seem to like talent as well, with Moore holding 25 total offers. His top 15 list is West Virginia, Michigan State, Texas Tech, Miami, Florida State, Uconn, Tennessee, Washington, Arizona State, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Colorado, Nebraska, TCU, and Oklahoma State.

Moore is 6’6 250 pounds and is a full threat in the passing game. He is able to run various routes and is fantastic catching the ball. For being as big as he is, he is extremely athletic and can contort his body in mid air to adjust to throws. There is even film of him fully hurdling a defender after catching a pass. For a 250 pound man, that is impressive.

I think Moore would be a fantastic player in the Oklahoma State offense and with his father, Mark Moore being a two time All American at Oklahoma State in the 80’s, Oklahoma State will be in this recruitment till the end.