Qwontrel Walker Moves Into Top 15 All Time Oklahoma High School Rushing Leaders

It seems repetitive at this point but Stillwater running back Qwontrel Walker has broken yet another record. In fact in the time span of one game Friday night, Walker broke multiple records.

On his first rush of the night against Mustang, Walker took off for 80 yards and a touchdown. With that rush, Walker became the 19th Oklahoma high school rusher to achieve 6,000 yards.

Over the course of the night, Walker would eventually move into 14th all time in the state's history.

I have watched Walker on multiple occasions and it is an absolute show every time. He is basically a guarantee for 200+ yards and 5 touchdowns every game.

To this point, Walker has had basically no recruitment, at least at the division one level. I expect a smaller school, such as Tulsa or possibly a junior college to offer Walker at some point this season.

Walker has been the workhorse for Stillwater for four years now and he has taken part in two state championship appearances and is on his way for a likely third.

While Oklahoma State has not shown any interest in Walker, I do recommend getting to see him play at least once. There is something about him, Im not sure what it is because he is not the biggest, not the fastest, and certainly not the highest rated, but he manages to find the end zone like no other player.