First Day of Spring Practice and H.S. Spring Breaks Brings Prospects to Oklahoma State including Reuben Fatheree

STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy has recently said that he and his football and recruiting staff are taking shots at some higher-rated and regarded prospects. Gundy is not kidding as on the first day of spring practice for the Cowboys standing down in the corner of the Sherman Smith Training Center watching offensive line coach Charlie Dickey was Richmond (Foster), Texas standout offensive tackle Reuben Fatheree II.

The 2021 prospect may be the best offensive line prospect in Texas. When you see him, you know what you are looking at. He is a premier talent on the offensive line and one look at his video, not highlight, but game video shows a physically dominating player that has better than average technique for a high school junior.

Reuben Fatheree II is one of the more impressive 2021 offensive line prospects in the nation and he was at Oklahoma State spring football practice number one. Texas Football

He has plenty of stars and he looks the part at 6-8 and 305-pounds. Fatheree II was there with his family and the talk is the Oklahoma State, Baylor, and Texas A & M are favorites so far of his 26 offers that also include Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Houston, LSU, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas, TCU, and USC.

Fatheree II is a standout that moves well and is athletic. Charlie Dickey has worked very hard in recruiting him and Fatheree II has talked about how he likes his relationship with the veteran offensive line coach.

There were two other 2021 prospects as in-state defensive tackle Aden Kelley of Thomas-Fay-Custer in Oklahoma is a 6-3, 260-pound prospect that has offers from Air Force, Arkansas State, Eastern Michigan, Kansas State, Kansas, North Texas, Syracuse, TCU, Texas State, Tulsa, and Abilene Christian. Oklahoma State is eyeballing him closely.

Devin Neal is a running back from Lawrence, Kansas. I actually heard that he was on campus because the three-sport athlete that plays guard in basketball, outfield in baseball, and running back in football was going to visit with baseball and head coach Josh Holliday before leaving campus. Neal has offers from Oklahoma State, Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, and Nebraska.

Devin Neal is a three-sport athlete and a two-sport college prospect and he visited Oklahoma State football and baseball on Monday. KSHB Kansas

This past season the 5-11, 196-pound Neal had 1,673-yards rushing with 30 touchdowns and over 2,000-yard all-purpose yards.

An interesting prospect that was also on hand all the way from Minnesota was 2023 prospect Jaxon Howard, a 6-4, 205-pound athlete from Robbinsdale Cooper High School near Minneapolis.

His father played in the NFL and at Stanford, so he has a leg up on knowing the expectations with each level. He played some as a freshman and played well for a team that went 7-2 overall and 2-0 in conference play.

He already has suitors for a 2023 prospect with offers from Arizona State, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, and Texas A & M. Labeled an athlete by some websites. His coach, Willie Howard, has him more defined as a quarterback or tight end.

Oklahoma State knows that combination well as cowboy backs Jeremy Seaton and Jelani Woods are former quarterbacks and former NFL Super Bowl winning and Oklahoma State tight end Billy Bajema was a quarterback and defensive end at Westmoore High School before coming to Oklahoma State.

Expect more recruiting prospects showing up for unofficial visits throughout the week as many schools in Texas and surrounding states are already in spring break.