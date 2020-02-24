Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

One Of The Nation's Best Offensive Tackles Includes Pokes In Top Group

Marshall Levenson

Charlie Dickey has been one of the best recruiters on staff so far this offseason, if not the best and he is back at it this week.

One of the best offensive tackles in the nation, class of 2021 Reuben Fatheree has included Oklahoma State in his top 9 group of schools, he announced on twitter Sunday night.

Among his group includes Ohio State, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, LSU, Texas, Oklahoma, Baylor, and Texas Tech.

Fatheree is out of Foster High School in Richmond, Texas, an area that requires him to play some of the best talent in the lone star state week in and week out. He already has shown the ability to dominate his opponents though. In 2018, he earned first-team all-district honors as a sophomore and was a first-team all-district selection as a freshman in 2017.

atheree has reported up to 27 offers now, one of the biggest numbers among the class of 2021 prospects. For Oklahoma State to be in the top group for him just shows the work Charlie Dickey and the rest of the offensive staff has put in with Fatheree’s recruitment so far.

Fatheree is only one among many 4 star offensive line recruits to include Oklahoma State near the top of their recruitments. Some others include Jaeden Roberts and Erick Cade, both of whom are also from Texas.

One of the most intriguing aspects of Fatheree is that he is a two sport athlete, excelling on the basketball court as well as the gridiron. Both Baylor and Texas A&M have been recruiting him on the basketball side as well as obviously holding offers for football from both. Fatheree plays on the Nike EYBL circuit, one of the toughest prep basketball environments to play, showing truly how great of an athlete he is. 

At 6’8 285 pounds, he is a force on the court shown by his averages the last three years. As a big man on the court, Fatheree has averaged 14.8 points per game, 11.5 rebounds per game, and 3.8 blocks per game. This athleticism is one of the biggest reasons he is able to excel when he puts the pads on.

With where Oklahoma State recruiting is at, I fully expect Oklahoma State to be in this the whole way with a very good chance of landing the elite tackle. Charlie Dickey has been grinding this offseason and it's paying off so far and I can only see it getting better. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Looking for a Position Group that Can Jump Up and Improve this Spring

Led by veteran Cameron Murray and plenty of returnees and some newcomers the Oklahoma State defensive line could be a weapon for the 2020 season.

Robert Allen

by

Orangeheart72

No. 1 Iowa Beats Cowboys, Sheets and Montalvo Only Cowboy Winners

Top-ranked Iowa did what they were predicted to do and defeated Oklahoma State in wrestling

Pokes Report Staff

No. 13 Cowgirls Tennis Take Down No. 30 South Carolina

Oklahoma State women's tennis knocks off South Carolina to win again.

Pokes Report Staff

Cowboys Bats Stay Hot in 11-7 Win over UTRGV

Oklahoma State got more hitting from Justin Campbell, Max Hewitt, and more and good relief pitching from freshman Kale Davis in beating UTRGV.

Pokes Report Staff

Eberle Tosses First Career No-Hitter at Blazer Classic

The Oklahoma State softball team wrapped up its final day at the Blazer Classic in Birmingham, Alabama with a loss against No. 11/10 Louisiana and a win against host school UAB.

Pokes Report Staff

Oklahoma State Lands Four-Star Forward Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe

Oklahoma State has landed four-star forward out of Ontario, Canada Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe. His commitment vaults OSU's 2020 recruiting class into the top 10.

Zach Lancaster

by

Orangeheart72

Boone and McGriff Tag Team Cowboys to a Bedlam Win

Cam McGriff scored 28 points and Kalib Boone was the igniter to the effort as Oklahoma State defeated rival Oklahoma in Bedlam basketball.

Robert Allen

Cowboys Dominate Second Half in 83-66 Bedlam Win Over OU

Oklahoma State basketball dominated the second half, despite a huge foul discrepancy, to roll to an 83-66 win over OU in the second Bedlam of the season.

Zach Lancaster

Cowboys Tennis Knocks Off No. 4 Michigan inside Greenwood Tennis Center

The Cowboys tennis team, in dramatic fashion, scored their biggest win of the season upsetting Michigan.

Pokes Report Staff

Iowa Favored at Weight for Sunday's Dual with the Cowboys

Oklahoma State has never gone into a dual with Iowa as the underdog at each weight, but they will this Sunday.

Robert Allen