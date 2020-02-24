One Of The Nation's Best Offensive Tackles Includes Pokes In Top Group

Charlie Dickey has been one of the best recruiters on staff so far this offseason, if not the best and he is back at it this week.

One of the best offensive tackles in the nation, class of 2021 Reuben Fatheree has included Oklahoma State in his top 9 group of schools, he announced on twitter Sunday night.

Among his group includes Ohio State, Notre Dame, Texas A & M, LSU, Texas, Oklahoma, Baylor, and Texas Tech.

Fatheree is out of Foster High School in Richmond, Texas, an area that requires him to play some of the best talent in the lone star state week in and week out. He already has shown the ability to dominate his opponents though. In 2018, he earned first-team all-district honors as a sophomore and was a first-team all-district selection as a freshman in 2017.

atheree has reported up to 27 offers now, one of the biggest numbers among the class of 2021 prospects. For Oklahoma State to be in the top group for him just shows the work Charlie Dickey and the rest of the offensive staff has put in with Fatheree’s recruitment so far.

Fatheree is only one among many 4 star offensive line recruits to include Oklahoma State near the top of their recruitments. Some others include Jaeden Roberts and Erick Cade, both of whom are also from Texas.

One of the most intriguing aspects of Fatheree is that he is a two sport athlete, excelling on the basketball court as well as the gridiron. Both Baylor and Texas A & M have been recruiting him on the basketball side as well as obviously holding offers for football from both. Fatheree plays on the Nike EYBL circuit, one of the toughest prep basketball environments to play, showing truly how great of an athlete he is.

At 6’8 285 pounds, he is a force on the court shown by his averages the last three years. As a big man on the court, Fatheree has averaged 14.8 points per game, 11.5 rebounds per game, and 3.8 blocks per game. This athleticism is one of the biggest reasons he is able to excel when he puts the pads on.

With where Oklahoma State recruiting is at, I fully expect Oklahoma State to be in this the whole way with a very good chance of landing the elite tackle. Charlie Dickey has been grinding this offseason and it's paying off so far and I can only see it getting better.