Nation's Top 2023 Running Back Eager To Visit Stillwater

Chuba Hubbard had one of the best seasons a running has ever been responsible for in NCAA history in 2019. It is not often you see a 2000 yard, 20+ touchdown season from any college running back, much less one in the power 5.

After his NCAA rushing leader title, the position under Coach John Wozniak is one of a hot topic.

The 2021 recruiting class already has one multi-faceted running back committed in Jaden Nixon and will most likely bring in another blue chip prospect to shore up the position for the near future.

There is one prospect though that has the attention of the Oklahoma State running game.

This is Rueben Owens, the top ranked running back in the class of 2023.

Owens is out El Campo, Texas, which is located in the Southeast region of the state. As only a freshman, he stood at 5'11 and weighed in at just under 190 pounds.

His dominance on the field at such young of an age was quickly known, rushing for 1,053 yards and 10 touchdowns at the age of 15. His freshman season helped him earn 19 offers, a number that will greatly increase over the next two years.

I spoke with Owens recently about his recruitment and how he is feeling about things. One thing is for sure, he is very interested in Oklahoma State.

"I like their program, they have a nice list of running-backs that have made it to the league like HOF Barry Sanders", Owens started. "Coach Gundy is taking the right steps to get the program back to the top."

With Owens in the class of 2023, he has a lot time to go through his recruitment process. His mindset through it all is the best you can have.

"I'm just taking my time doing my research on every program that has offered me and learning more about the staffs and building better relationships."

Rueben Owens is and will continue to be a heavily recruited prospect and a lot of visits will be in his future. He most likely would have been taking a lot of these visits if it weren't for the global pandemic putting a pause on in person recruiting.

I asked Owens though if he were planning to visit Oklahoma State in the future.

"Yes sir when the dead period ends and they allow us to unofficially visit, I will be in Stillwater."

As of right now, the on campus recruiting ban is set to expire after July 31st, but this is still subject to change. Either way, whenever visits are allowed by the NCAA, Oklahoma State can expect a high profile visiter to be making his way to Stillwater!