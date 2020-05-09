Pokes Report
Elite Texas Offensive Tackle Names Pokes In Top 14

Marshall Levenson

Oklahoma State has been on a bit of a hot stretch in the past two weeks or so, landing some solid commitments and landing in the top groups of some key recruits.

As summer kicks off, that recruiting strength does not seem to be slowing down. Early Saturday afternoon, one of the top players in the nation named Oklahoma State in his top 14.

This was Duncanville, TX offensive tackle, Savion Byrd.

Byrd is considered to be one of the elite tackles in this recruiting cycle and is on the borderline status of being a 5 star among several recruiting sites.

Along with the Cowboys in the list is Oregon, Ohio State, Texas, LSU, Oklahoma, SMU, Georgia, Texas A&M, TCU, Auburn, Miami, Florida State, and Florida.

Byrd is one of the key pieces on a nationally ranked Duncanville squad. They have made back to back state championship appearances and are primed to make another push this upcoming year. Oklahoma State is recruiting upwards of 6-8 players at the school.

Oklahoma State’s offensive line coach, Charlie Dickey has been on Byrd for a while now and it seems to be working for the time being. Byrd said in his tweet that a top 5 will be coming soon from him.

If Oklahoma State were to land in that group, this recruitment could turn into a very interesting one.

