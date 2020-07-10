Sean Rich is One of the Biggest Sophomores in the State of Oklahoma

SHAWNEE -- Sean Rich stands out in a crowd, even a crowd of fellow linemen at the CCSC Showcase Camp at Oklahoma Baptist University on July 8. When you are 6-5, 320-pounds and can pick up your feet either in run blocking drills and especially in pass protection then you stick out. Rich is just a sophomore, so he really gets your attention when you have all of that information.

"I've always been so big, so I first started playing tackle football in the first grade," Rich told us after the OBU camp concluded on July 8. "I played up (in age) and I've been around the game a long time and I never lost the love for it. I just love playing it."

Rich plays at Pioneer-Pleasant Vale High School near Enid. Yes, that is eight-man football which means Rich has to cover more ground and even as the most interior of linemen, he can still catch a pass on occasion.

"I play center and I touch the ball (other than snapping it) occasionally," Rich said.

Pioneer has great tradition and over the years they have won a lot of games, a lot of titles, and they are one of the eight-man schools in Oklahoma that have sent players on to Division I college football. They look like they will be good next season and beyond with Rich as the largest player on the team. It reminds me of the days when Welch High School in Eastern Oklahoma had a young lineman around that size by the name of Stacy Satterwhite.

"I think we have a chance of winning state this year." Rich said of himself and his teammates at Pioneer.

The most impressive aspect of Rich, besides his size, is how he moves his feet, above average for a high school lineman that size. Being an eight-man football center has something to do with it, but he told me he has had help.

Rich moves his feet really well. Robert Allen - Pokes Report publisher

"My dad and my brother," Rich answered. "My brother was a wide receiver and really helped me with that when I was younger. A lot of my friends at school they helped me quite a bit."

His answers to two questions, one regarding his workout shirt and the OU logo was, "yes sir." He is an Oklahoma fan and has been throughout his childhood. He is not locked in on playing for the Sooners, but if they want him then they would probably get him. "Of course," was his answer to whether he wants to play college football.

Yes, at 6-5, 320-pounds as a sophomore and those agile and quick feet, I'd say his chances of playing football in college are excellent.