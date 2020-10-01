Cowboys Pick Up Second Offensive Line Commitment in Pottsboro's Barr

STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State has been working hard to add offensive linemen to their 2021 recruiting class with Jenks standout Logan Nobles being the only pledge up until now. They've offered plenty of junior college candidates, but the in-state class of offensive linemen in Oklahoma is thin. Texas has a lot more talent at the position as it is always based on numbers alone. On Thursday the Cowboys picked up their second commitment at the position from Texas in Pottsboro tackle Silas Barr.

The 6-5, 260-pound athletic Barr was committed since July 18 to North Texas, but upon getting an offer from the Cowboys switched his pledge pretty quickly. Barr spent considerable time with Oklahoma State on a virtual tour of the facilities and meeting with coaches including offensive line coach Charlie Dickey, offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn, and head coach Mike Gundy on Thursday before telling Gundy that he wanted to be a Cowboy.

"I guess you could say it is a better fit," Barr said noting that it was nothing against North Texas. "Also, I'm looking to major in either computer science or finance. I know finance is in the Business School (Spears School of Business) at Oklahoma State and that is one of the best in the nation."

One of the attributes that I really like about Silas is that he is a two-way player for Pottsboro and last season he was the Defensive Lineman of the Year in District 5 3A-1.

"I'm okay with playing offensive line full-time," Barr said of the Oklahoma State offer while he was on his way to a night before the game team dinner. "That is where they are recruiting me. I tore my labrum the summer before my junior season and I was sick, so they (Pottsboro coaches) played me mainly on defense. This season it is back to being a two-way starter. I'm fine with playing offense."

I've always felt that getting an offensive lineman with extensive experience playing on defense is an advantage. This season Barr has 25 tackles for the 3-1 Cardinals with two tackles for losses and a fumble recovery. On offense his blocking has helped the Cardinals average 36.3 points a game, 244.8-yards rushing a contest, and 201.3-yards passing per game.

You watch his junior tape and on defense you see the quick feet, the athletic ability and the nasty attitude he plays with. That is another good trait that carries over from defensive line becoming offensive linemen full time. On offense, the first three plays on his Hudl highlight tape look like the movie the "Blindside" as he is just pushing defensive linemen down the field and putting them on their back. He certainly dominates Class 3A competition in Texas.

As mentioned, Barr is the second offensive lineman committed in the 2021 Oklahoma State class. Expect them to take at least two more. They could hit the junior colleges possibly for both of those. Barr is the eighth commit on the offensive side in the class with Nobles from Jenks and the tight end Austin Jarrard from American River C.C. being three that will be instrumental to offensive line play and blocking prowess.

Barr has a frame that will easily accommodate more weight than the 260 that he is currently carrying. He committed to North Texas, but also had offers prior to his July pledge from Arkansas State, Illinois State, Louisiana-Monroe, New Mexico, Southern Miss, and UNLV.

Last week Pottsboro beat Howe 52-0 and tomorrow night will be on the road to play Rains (3-1).