Wasel Learning the Lessons that go with Being a Young Quarterback

CHOCTAW -- We had barely got into Bill Jensen Stadium and Choctaw sophomore starting quarterback Steele Wasel sent the ball downfield for a 46-yard gain with a vertical connection to Jaxson Burchett, a basketball player just out for football.

"He's a talented player and we execute pretty well because we've worked some together," Wasel said of Burchett. He is out there more and he is going tobe a really good player."



The pass set the Yellow Jackets up deep in Van Buren, Ark. territory. Choctaw is opening up with three straight games against Arkansas prep teams as they are 2-0 and next week go on the road to powerhouse Greenwood. Unfortunately, the Jackets had a couple of penalties and ended up marching backwards. The next several posessions for Choctaw featured either a penalty fest that stymied the Jackets offense or turnovers that instantly killed drives. The most frustrating seemed to be a zone read that Wasel tried to give to the back but he didn't take it and the ball flew up toward the line of scrimmage where Van Buren recovered.

Wasel was relieved of duty for several possessions and you could see the frustration with the young and talented quarterback, but he learned a valuable lesson.

"We had problems and not everyone was on the same page," Wasel said. "It was frustrating but I had to get it out of my mind, out of my system. We talked about it and we flipped the switch and the second half was much better."

Actually, you didn't have to wait to the second half as the 6-4, 210-pound Wasel came back in late in the second quarter and used a pass interference penalty on Van Buren and then a couple of quarterback keepers to put Choctaw up 7-0.

Wasel threw for two touchdowns and ran for another in the second half as the Yellow Jackets won 28-10.

"I know with quarterbacks that it is how you handle adversity and that even when it starts rough, if you stay with it and come together then you can start rolling," Wasel added.

He said recruiting is in the way back recesses of his mind.

"I know it is Sept. 1 next year when they can really start contacting me," Wasel explained. "With the pandemic it is crazy. I have come across some schools, but it is crazy. I'm not worried about that for now."

A good attitude. This is a talented and very athletic quarterback prospect that learned a valuable lesson on Friday. He'll learn more as he goes, but he doesn't have to worry about recruiting. There will be plenty of schools coming to him in the future.