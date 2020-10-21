SI.com
Pokes Report
Nations No. 1 2022 Wide Receiver And Oklahoma Native Talyn Shettron Has Announced His Commitment Date

Marshall Levenson

Some big news has come out of Edmond, Oklahoma tonight as ESPN's No. 1 wide receiver, Talyn Shetttron, has announced he will be committing on Saturday, October 24th. 

Shettron holds 19 total offers but it is expected that his recruitment has always been a battle between Oklahoma State and University of Oklahoma. 

In his career, Shettron has totaled 1,393 yards and 17 total touchdowns on 102 catches. 

Although many believe Oklahoma sits very well in his recruitment, it is important to note that Edmond Santa Fe, Shettrons school, has a deep pipeline to Oklahoma State. 

Currently there are defensive stars on the roster in Trace Ford and Calvin Bundage that both went to Santa Fe as well as a defensive 2021 commit in Collin Oliver. Shettron has spoken to me before about how this pipeline stands out to him because he can see that OSU treats them right and the level of success he can have if he were to choose Oklahoma State. 

The wide receiver position is a strong one in Stillwater and adding Shettron would only extend that long line of NFL worthy talent under Kasey Dunn. Dunn is another reason Cowboy fans can be hopeful in this recruitment of Shettron. 

Dunn has a very strong recruiting presence and has been on Shettron for quite a while, in fact he was his first offer which was in May of 2019. 

This is a bit of an early commitment for Shettron but that is no reason for Oklahoma State fans to lose any hope on Shettron. Saturday could be a very big day for the Cowboys. 

Comments

Recruiting

