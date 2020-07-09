Elite Texas Running Back Names Cowboys In Stacked Top 8

The past few weeks have been slow for Oklahoma State recruiting following their rapid rise in the ranks in early June.

The slow period is nothing to be worried about, many teams are in a dry spell right now due to ever changing recruiting schedules thanks to COVID-19. While I don’t think we will see another five day stretch with six commitments, as we get into July, we will see some more recruiting headlines starting to form for the Cowboys.

One of these popped up this morning.

2021 Del Valle, Texas running back Tavierre Dunlap released his top eight and he has included Oklahoma State.

Joining the Cowboys is Nebraska, Arizona State, Washington, Southern California, Utah, Michigan, and Virginia Tech.

This is certainly a national recruitment with schools spanning from the east to the west coast and some in between. The Cowboys making this list is already an impressive feat in its own, dwindling down his list from 35 offers.

Dunlap is a fantastic prospect, having great size at 6’0 196 pounds that blends power with speed to overpower defenders. He has the ability to run between the tackles as well as bounce outside to find a hole.

In two seasons at the varsity level, Dunlap has 314 carries for 2,790 yards, with 37 touchdowns.

He is one of the top running backs left on the board for the Cowboys. There is already one running back committed to the staff for the 2021 class but they are looking to bring in a second.

Dunlap would be a great pair to Jaden Nixon, adding power and strength to Nixon’s elite speed and versatility.