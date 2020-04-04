How are the Cowboys Recruiting in Football During COVID-19 Pandemic?

STILLWATER -- Todd Bradford has only been on the job for about five months, but head coach Mike Gundy will tell you he has had a profound impact on the Cowboys recruiting efforts. He helped finish the 2020 class that was pretty much "in the barn." when he got there. He has played a big role in organizing the future classes. Oklahoma State already has a pair of pledges in the 2022 class and they are actively working on the recruiting classes of 2021, 2022, and 2023.

The NCAA marked off another extended time line on Wednesday moving the opportunity for any on-campus recruiting or for coaches to be off campus with the normal spring evaluations as they put a moratorium on any of that until after May 31.

Some folks in the football recruiting business may have blinked, but not Bradford.

"Our frame of mind with the entire program, and we are following Coach Gundy's lead, is we're going to hunker down and battle through this and count on the professionals to get us through this," Bradford said of the pandemic. "We have every indication that we are going to come out of the other end of this and will have time to get ready to play. We're going full speed in recruiting and in getting ready for the season. We feel we'll be in camp in August and get ready for the season when we are supposed to."

Bradford is currently outside of Salt Lake City, Utah where he has a home. His wife, Sondra, works in one of the leading hospitals in Salt Lake City and the state, so Bradford fully understands what is going on. He has not come back to Stillwater. There is no need as the campus is primarily closed. Todd is quite adept at technology and meets with the recruiting staff every day.

"We have a morning staff meeting with the guys every morning with watch all that is happening with recruiting," Bradford said. "I'm not going to tell you everything that we are doing because we are doing some things that others aren't and we don't want anybody to start doing.

"We have been very well connected with the 2021 recruits and they are able to spend a lot of time with them and the (recruits) have a lot of angst with this because this is normally the time they are preparing for April and May official visits and making decisions," Bradford said answering questions as best he can.

In talking to recruits, we've found that the prospects Oklahoma State has offered say they do hear from the Cowboys everyday, either on social media or by email or text. Recruits phone Oklahoma State coaches when requested. The connections seem to be really good from Mike Gundy on down. We even asked some coaches about connecting with prospects during this unique time.

Pictures like this one of 2021 running back offer Jaden Nixon and head coach Mike Gundy taken on Junior Days, unofficial/official visits aren't happening these days. Twitter

"It's pretty easy to get them on the phone these days," defensive line coach Joe Bob Clements said. "Usually when you text a recruit, you might here back from this several hours late or even the next day. Now, it is almost immediate."

"Yeah, I hear back from them pretty quick and they tell you, 'Coach, I've got plenty of time to talk," said running backs coach John Wozniak."

There are no game, no spring sports, no school period, so the topics are more creative.

"You know after you get past how their family is doing and what they are doing to keep from being bored, then you have to think of subjects," added Clements.

"I just try to be myself," said offensive line coach Charlie Dickey, who has the reputation of connecting well with his recruits. :I'm just myself and I'm fortunate that guys seem to like that."

There have been a few schools that have picked up commitments during this unusual time, but those I feel are prospects that were locked in on one school to begin with. The majority seem to be patient.

Cowboy backs coach Jason McEndoo has to have loved reading that Cherry Creek High School tight end Gunnar Helm is patient and said he is definitely "coming to Stillwater" as soon as visits cane commence. Of course, he said he was head south and west too.

"I'm not sure when the visits will start and I don't know if they will make decisions in the same time frame as they have in the past," Bradford said. "They haven't had the chance to compare and make those decisions."

Remember Bradford said that Oklahoma State was doing some things that other schools aren't. I'm not sure what those are, but every prospect we talked to that has an Oklahoma State offer did say they were hearing from the Cowboys daily. Lots of talk about the graphics the Cowboys send out and produce. My guess is that may be where the OSU staff is getting most creative.

Peyton Aufill in his office in the West End Zone working on graphics. Marshall Levenson - Pokes Report reporter/photographer

"I kind of feel bad that 80 percent of what Peyton Aufill and Olivia Ramirez (digital graphic artists/designers) do never is seen by the general public," Bradford said earlier this year.

They may not be seen but if some of these prospect commit, then everybody will get to see the results.