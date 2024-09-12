Trip to Tulsa Provides Unique Recruiting Opportunity for Oklahoma State
On Saturday, Oklahoma State will play the Tulsa Golden Hurricane in the Turnpike Classic, stoking the flame of a fun, in-state rivalry.
While the Cowboys should walk away from the contest with their third victory of the season, getting a win at Chapman Stadium could do even more for the program than push the team to 3-0.
Tulsa and the entire 918 is a huge recruiting hotbed for teams across the region. OSU, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas State, Missouri and many others are frequently visiting Tulsa-area high schools to recruit some of the top players in the Sooner State.
Tulsa high schools have dominated the state's prep ranks in recent years, with Bixby (OK) taking nine of the last 10 state championships in Class 6A. The one season Bixby didn't come out on top, Booker T. Washington (OK), another school in T Town, took home the state's 6A crown.
In 2024, multiple Tulsa-area high schools competed for the state title, as Bixby defeated Jenks and Muskogee defeated Stillwater in the 6A-I and 6A-II state championship games.
In the Pokes' 2025 recruiting class, Mike Gundy and company landed 3-star Owasso (OK) offensive tackle Ryker Haff, one of the top trench players in the Tulsa area.
Haff is just one of many prospects OSU has recruited across the northeast Oklahoma metro area, with the Cowboys extending offers to Tulsa Union (OK) quarterback and Boston College commit Shaker Reisig, Owasso offensive lineman and Arkansas commit Blake Cherry, Jenks offensive tackle and Tulsa pledge Javion Antai, Wagoner (OK) edge rusher and Oklahoma commit Alexander Shieldnight and Owasso safety Eric Harris in the 2025 recruiting class alone.
In the 2026 cycle, Oklahoma State has already offered players from multiple Tulsa high schools, including Jenks, Owasso and Union.
The Cowboys have benefitted from recruiting Tulsa players in the past and present, with standouts like Jordan Brailford, Justice Hill and Brennen Presley all hailing from the 918.
If Gundy and company can secure a big win in the hometown of many current and future OSU targets, it would go a long way for the Pokes' recruiting efforts.
