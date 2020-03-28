Oklahoma State football fans are once again pleased with recruiting on this Friday night, landing in the top-8 group of Tulsa Union 2021 four-star running back, AJ Green.

Green went to twitter to announce his top group that along with Oklahoma State, included Oklahoma, LSU, Michigan, South Carolina, Baylor, Texas Tech, and Arkansas.

Although a top 8 still means there is a lot of work to be done, this is a positive sign that the Cowboys are in contention for yet another blue chip prospect, especially one in the state of Oklahoma.

Green did say in his tweet that even though he is putting out this list, his recruitment is still 100% open to all schools. He holds 14 offers as of right now and will most likely pick up several more in the coming weeks and during the summer.

Green is a multi-positional player, being recruited by some at the cornerback position. He is an elite level track runner with his speed easily moving to the gridiron, making such a threat in the backfield running the ball.

He has been verified at a 10.38 100 meter dash and a 21.46 200 meter dash. In the spring of 2019, Green won the Oklahoma 6A gold in the 100 meters and bronze in 200 meters as a sophomore.

Elite athlete that also shows power while running, giving him the ability to break through tackles. At 5’11 190 pounds, possesses a perfect frame to excel at either position, whether the backfield or secondary.

He is ranked by most as a four star prospect and the number two player in the state of Oklahoma. Green is the 4th four star prospect to include Oklahoma State in their top group within roughly the last two weeks, showing the promise this 2021 class can have.

Due to the coronavirus, the NCAA has put a halt on face to face recruiting, so prospects will not be allowed to campus for another few weeks at minimum. When the ban is lifted, expect an influx of recruits to be making their way to Stillwater.

Green would be a very impressive haul for the Cowboys at a position that will be very much needed in the class of 2021. With not signing a running back in 2020, the running back position will be among the groups recruited the most, if not at the top spot.

Mike Gundy and staff seem to have their head on a swivel right now with the recruiting department even in a time of uncertainty and struggle.