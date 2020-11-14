Cowboy Safety Commit Ty Williams Talks Lengthy Injury Rehab, Relationships at OSU and Signing Day Plans

One of the few Oklahoma State commitments we have not heard much of this season is Muskogee, Oklahoma, safety Ty Williams. It is not due to lack of performance or skill, but instead dealing with a full season rehab of a hamstring injury.

Friday night, as Muskogee took on Midwest City in the first round of the Oklahoma 6A playoffs, Williams made his highly anticipated season debut. In recent seasons, you would see Williams at the quarterback and safety positions. For this game though, he was told he would be playing wide receiver while on the offensive side of the ball.

For the entirety of the game, he was kept off the field when his team was on defense, despite that being his true position and finally being healthy. Muskogee lost 39-0.

Nonetheless, I was able to talk with Williams after the game to discuss his lengthy rehab, his skills when on the field, and his plans for closing out his recruitment, including signing day.

When it comes to his rehab, which lasted roughly 8-9 weeks long, he said "Due to COVID, it was a bad thing but a good thing for my recovery. The bad part was that the team did not get as much time to develop and practice. Recovery wise, it helped me a lot and I came out here did the best to my ability."

Williams committed back in late April, so because of his injury before the season, this one game was his only one he played as an Oklahoma State commit. I asked Ty to describe his game and what he brings to the field for fans who have never gotten the chance to watch him.

"I'm all in," said Williams. "I listen, I'm coachable, and I just bring a lot of energy and effort regardless of how we're doing."

The No. 1 thing that pops on film when watching Williams is his elite ball skills. He only played 10 defensive snaps his sophomore season, but five of them resulted in interceptions. His junior season, his first as a full time defensive contributor, he came down with another 11.

His closing speed and physicality are also two big factors in his game that should not be ignored. If you do ignore it, he will make you pay for it. At 6'2 and roughly 190 pounds, he is not afraid to but his body in a big collision, with him often winning that battle.

Since committing to the Cowboys in April, there has been talk about other teams trying to work a flip for Williams with Arkansas and Oregon being the most talked about. Williams has said in the best that they were just talking to him and that he felt goof about his Oklahoma State commitment.

Well, Friday night, he confirmed to me he will be signing with the Cowboys, putting to rest any outside recruitment that teams may have been trying to put together. I asked him when he would be signing his letter of intent, the December early signing period, or the traditional February signing period.

"I haven't put to much thought into it yet," said Williams. "But I'm for sure going to be an Oklahoma State Cowboy."

Oklahoma State has 7 commitments from prospects within the state of Oklahoma, 5 of which reside on the defensive side of the ball. In fact, Williams faced one Friday in Midwest City's cornerback Kale Smith.

I asked Williams about his relationship with the commits and his thoughts on the future with this recruiting class.

"With the 2021 class, we have a good bond," said Williams. "We have a group chat and all talk on a daily basis. We just want to get up there and show what we do. We just want to work."

With Oklahoma State having two high level safeties in Tre Sterling and Kolby Harvell-Peel, I asked Williams what the coaching staff has told him about who they want to mold him after or what plan they have for him when he arrives on campus.

"They said it's a good advantage to have them before me. I always say I want to be my own player but it's always good to have another person ahead of you showing you the stuff that you need to do for college."

Williams is now done with his high school football career, which means the next time we see him play, it will be in an OSU uniform. With both Tre Sterling and Kolby Harvell-Peel expected to be leaving after this season, there will be a battle for the two safety positions in the offseason. I am not saying Ty Williams will be one to take a spot, but I am very intrigued to see where he ranks among the players involved in that battle.

I have a lot of confidence in his abilities and believe there will no issues with him translating to the college game. He is a true ball player and the instincts are there for him to succeed. He has the talent to a multi year starter for the Cowboys.