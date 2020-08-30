SI.com
Pokes Report
Ty Williams Ready For Leadership Role and Remains Confident in Cowboys Commitment

Marshall Levenson

OKLAHOMA CITY --- Friday night, Muskogee took on the Bishop McGuinness Fighting Irish on the road but they would have to do so without their premiere talent, four star safety prospect and Oklahoma State commitment, Ty Williams. 

I was able to catch up with Ty before the game started and talked with him regarding several topics. 

During the summer, high schools were not allowed to have in person workouts or practices so players were forced to fare for themselves, which Ty made a priority for himself. 

He says he found a gym for him to keep going to outside of school and remain in shape while bettering himself physically. Williams is now 6'1 and just under 200 pounds.

Although he did not play in Friday's matchup, Williams said he will be heavily involved in both the offense and defense for the Roughers once again this year. He has played both quarterback and safety for the past two seasons and is now one of the most veteran players on the roster. 

"With my talent, I feel like it brings our players up.", said Williams. "Being a senior this year and with the roles I've taken over the years, I can pass on to the people below me, so it will be a good year."

Williams made his pledge to the Cowboys in late April and has remained in good communication with the defensive staff. The past several weeks some programs have been turning up the heat on Williams, specifically Oregon and Arkansas. I asked him how he was feeling about his commitment and how he is approaching the remainder of his recruitment. 

"I still feel good about O-State. Other schools are still hitting me up but that's the decision I made and I still feel good about O-State."

"I feel like we're building something as a 2021 class and we just all want the same thing and that's to work right now and better ourselves both as a person and athlete."

Williams' skills as an athlete have always been on full display, which is shown by his 16 interceptions in just over one season of being a full time starter on defense. This lines up with his own proclamation of his best skills. 

"I would say ballhawking. Just tracking down people and finding the ball, wherever the ball at, you're always gonna see me there."

Ty Williams is certainly one of the best safety prospects in the nation and I think he needs more national attention than he is getting. The Oklahoma State staff is in love with Williams' talent and knows they have a gem on their hands. 

I would not recommend the Oklahoma State staff sits back on this recruitment with competitors still in play but with Williams saying he remains confident in his commitment, a breath of air is deserved. 

