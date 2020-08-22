Time to Start Watching the 2021 Commitments and Beyond as HS Football Starts

STILLWATER -- It's that time again and you know the Pokes Report staff will be out and abouton Thursday and Friday evenings, even going out-of-state some to check out the future Cowboys and the prospects that Mike Gundy and his staff are pursuing as future Cowboys.

This coming week is "zero week" and that is why one of the events we have listed is a scrimmage. Also, remember we have worked to get the latest information, but with the COVID-19 pandemic and constantly changing situations in the schools, everything is subject to change and you should always try to confirm an event you want to attend. You also may want to check and see what kind of restrictions there may be on some of these games as far as fan attendance.

Thursday, Aug. 27

Stillwater at Norman (scrimmage)

See 2021 wide receiver commitment Jaden Bray of Norman and Stillwater fullback, tight end, and defensive end Luke McEndoo. Stillwater's back-up quarterback is Gage Gundy, youngest son of head coach Mike Gundy

Del City at Mustang

Opening game of the season and you can see 2021 linebacker/safety commitment Donovan Stephens and several other talented Eagles players including Kanijal Thomas. Mustang has Oklahoma State 2022 offer in tight end Andre Dollar and a 2023 offer in Jacobe Johnson.

Glenpool at Tulsa Edison

See one of my favorite defensive line prospects in Tulsa Edison defensive tackle and 2022 OSU offer in Chris McClellan.

Friday, Aug. 28

Midwest City at Westmoore

Oklahoma State 2021 commitment Makale Smith of Midwest City will be playing both ways for the Bombers at wide receiver and corner.

Edmond North at Edmond Deer Creek

Edmond Deer Creek offensive tackle Jacob Sexton is an Oklahoma State offer for 2022.

Thomas-Fay-Custer at Watonga

It would definitely be worth a trip to the "cheese capitol" of Oklahoma to see the Cowboys 2021 defensive tackle commitment Aden Kelley of the Terriers as he is a big-time prospect for the Pokes future.

Southmoore at Tulsa Booker T. Washington

Talented Hornets athlete (QB and CB) Gentry Williams is an Oklahoma State offer for 2022.

Jones at Bethany

He doesn't have an Oklahoma State offer yet, but 6-5 quarterback Carson May is in the 2022 class and is a potential big-time prospect.

Muskogee at OKC Bishop McGuinness

This is where I will be to check out Muskogee quarterback and safety Ty Williams, who is a 2021 pledge to Oklahoma State to play safety. I can't wait.

Tulsa Union at Bixby

Bixby has Preston Solomon, who is an athletic offer from the Cowboys in the 2022 class and there is also running back Braylin Presley, the younger brother of current Cowboy freshman Brennan Presley.

Har-Ber at Jenks

Oklahoma State 2021 offensive line commitment Logan Nobles starts his senior season in this game.

Edmond Santa Fe at Owasso

You can see plenty here with 2021 Oklahoma State defensive end/linebacker commitment Collin Oliver and 2022 wide receiver offer Talyn Shettron, ranked by ESPN as the top wide receiver in the 2022 class nationally. There are plenty of other talented prospect mixed in with both of these strong Class 6A-1 teams.

Down in Texas the Class 6A and 5A schools have their season delayed a month until Sept. 25, so just a couple to look at in Texas.

Thursday, Aug. 27

Honey Grove at Tenaha

See 2022 Oklahoma State offer J.J. Patton of Tenaha.

Friday, Aug. 28

Plano John Paul II at Lovejoy

Cornerback Terrance Brooks plays both ways and has a 2022 offer from the Cowboys.

Out-of-State Special

Thursday, Aug. 27

Olympus at Kearns (Utah)

Oklahoma State got Nick Session and Mason Cobb from Utah in the 2020 recruiting class and Jeffrey Bassa is a talented defender (LB or safety) that is an offer in the 2021 class and he has narrowed his list down and it includes the Cowboys. Bassa has helped Kearns to a 2-0 start on their season.