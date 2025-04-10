Cowgirl Softball Falls to Sooners on Record-Breaking Night
Bedlam is always a big draw regardless of the sport, but the latest Bedlam matchup made softball history.
Oklahoma State lost its lone matchup against Oklahoma this season 11-3 in a five-inning game on Wednesday night. Despite the loss, the Cowgirls were still a part of a historic night.
With the game at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, the Cowgirls and Sooners’ matchup set the regular season record for attendance at an NCAA softball game. Although the final score doesn’t show it, the game looked to be a prime opportunity for a signature OSU win in the opening stages.
OSU started the game hot, with a couple of Oklahoma errors leading to two runs for the Cowgirls in the first inning. Allowing only two hits in the first two innings, OSU’s pitching game looked to be a strong point on the night, led by starter Ruby Meylan.
That optimism continued into the top of the third inning, as the Cowgirls took a 3-0 lead on Rosie Davis’ solo home run. However, the tide began to shift in the Sooners’ direction at the bottom of the inning, with OSU allowing a couple of runs.
While OSU still led going into the fourth inning, five Oklahoma runs broke the game open for the Sooners, and their four runs in the fifth inning would finish the game.
As OSU looks to make it back to the Women’s College World Series, its road might be tougher than it has in recent years. A rough loss against the Sooners dropped Kenny Gajewski’s team to 23-12, with the game marking OSU’s third straight loss. For some perspective, OSU lost only 12 games last season, finishing 49-12 and even winning its three-game series against the Sooners to close the regular season.
After Oklahoma and Texas left the Big 12 for the SEC, it seemed like the Cowgirls were in line to take control of the conference. However, a strong showing in the recruiting game by Texas Tech has helped it sit atop the conference standings at 11-1. With a 5-5 mark in conference play thus far, OSU’s hopes of taking control of the Big 12 seem to be over, at least for 2025.