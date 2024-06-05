OSU Softball: Oklahoma State OF Katie Lott Announces Plans to Enter Transfer Portal
On Tuesday afternoon, Oklahoma State sophomore outfielder Katie Lott announced that she will enter the transfer portal.
Hailing from Cypress, TX, in the Houston area, Lott spent two years in Stillwater, earning a decent amount of playing time even in her first year with the Cowgirls.
As a true freshman in 2023, Lott played in 40 games and made 10 starts, notching a .370 batting average, .537 slugging percentage and 12 RBIs.
As a sophomore, however, the Cypress Woods (TX) product's numbers dipped despite seeing just one less at-bat. In 34 games, Lott made 16 starts and recorded a .226 batting average, .434 slugging percentage and five RBIs.
On defense, Lott had a 1.000 fielding percentage, tallying zero errors over her first two collegiate seasons.
In the starting lineup against then-No. 10 UCLA, Lott helped lead Oklahoma State to a 9-1 victory over the Bruins, going 1-for-3 at the plate with a two-run homer. The former Cowgirls outfielder also had a solid performance in OSU's series-opening victory over Texas, going 2-for-2 in the batter's box and drawing a walk.
Despite having a down year compared to her freshman season, Lott is still a solid outfielder who has shown the ability to be a good hitter at the collegiate level. Even though she was not a regular starter, losing the two-year veteran is difficult for Kenny Gajewski's squad.
With Haidyn Sokoloski, Claire Timm and Lexi McDonald all set to return in 2025 for the Cowgirls after making crucial starts this season, Lott would have had to battle the three aforementioned players for a starting spot to avoid spending a third season coming off of the bench as a pinch hitter and spot starter.
Want to join the discussion? Like AllPokes on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.