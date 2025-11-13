Cowboy Wrestling Eyes Gold in Tulsa's Million-Dollar Melee
After grinding through off-season workouts and that gritty opener against Stanford last week, the Oklahoma State Cowboys are primed to storm into Tulsa like it's 1931 all over again. This weekend's National Duals Invitational isn't just another tournament; it's a seismic shift for college wrestling. Sixteen powerhouse programs, a double-elimination bracket, and over a million bucks in prize money?
The $200,000 championship purse alone could fund a dynasty. Hosted right here in Tulsa—our backyard coliseum that hosted the '23 NCAAs—the event feels like destiny for David Taylor's squad. As the No. 4 seed, OSU opens against Cornell on Saturday, but with Iowa lurking in the quarters and potential semis clashes against Nebraska or Lehigh, this is where legacies are forged. The Cowboys, fresh off a third-place NCAA finish last spring with two podium-toppers, aren't rebuilding—they're reloading.
The Magic Man, David Taylor, has the Cowboys rolling early and enters the National Dual Tournament with a somewhat new look team from a season ago. Spearheading the Pokes' attack this weekend is No. 2 Troy Spratley at 125 pounds. Spratley was impressive in his win against Stanford and should be an early favorite to contend for a title in Tulsa.
Casey Swiderski fell one spot this week in the rankings (No. 3) and will be looking for a rebound victory following his early-season loss against Stanford. Zack Ryder at 184 is the No. 4 wrestler in the nation and is another one of Taylor's weapons who could help the Stilly Boys make a deep run in the tournament.
There are some new faces in the Cowboy lineup who are enjoying some early success on the mat. True freshmen Sergio Vega (No. 20), Landon Robideau (No. 5) and Dee Lockett (No. 6) were all unranked a week ago. All three handled business against Stanford and now enter the National Duals as true contenders.
Closing out the lineup for the Pokes are a pair of heavy hitters. Redshirt freshman Cody Merrill (No. 10) pulled a come-from-behind victory against Stanford, and heavyweight Konner Doucet (No. 9) looked like a man on a mission a week ago. They give the Cowboys some much-needed muscle at the back end of their matches.
For Cowboy fans, this invitational is more than money—it's momentum. Penn State's absence leaves the door cracked for O-State to claim some ground this season. Taylor's philosophy? "Wrestle free, wrestle bold." With ESPN2 airing the finals Sunday at 6 p.m. CT, the nation's watching. The Pokes have the horses: depth at every weight, transfers meshing like gears in a Ford F-150, and that intangible Orange Power philosophy. If they navigate the bracket—beating Cornell's seasoned squad, then toppling Iowa's star-studded lineup—they're not just chasing hardware; they're hunting history. Tulsa's mats await. Saddle up, Cowboys. The ride to nationals starts now.