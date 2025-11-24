All pokes

Oklahoma State Wrestling Dominates Air Force and Arizona State in Big 12 Road Swing

The Cowboys secured some big wins.

Oklahoma State's Sergio Vega celebrates after winning his match agains NC State's Ryan Jack at 141 pounds during the National Duals Invitational at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025.
In a commanding display of young talent and seasoned veterans, the No. 4 Oklahoma State Cowboys wrestling program extended its hot start to the 2025-26 season with convincing victories over Air Force and Arizona State during a pivotal Big 12 road trip. Under head coach David Taylor, the Cowboys improved to 6-1 overall and 2-0 in conference play, showcasing depth, bonus-point prowess, and emerging stars amid a grueling schedule. The weekend's triumphs followed a third-place finish at the National Duals Invitational, signaling the Pokes' return to national contention after a transitional offseason.

The action kicked off on Friday, November 21, at Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, where OSU dismantled Air Force 34-6 in front of a record crowd of 2,243. The Falcons, dropping to 2-2, managed only two decision wins as the Cowboys claimed eight of ten bouts, racking up bonus points in six. Starting at 165 pounds, No. 2 LaDarion Lockett set the tone with a third-period pin of Sebastien Martinez at 6:36, building on an 18-5 lead.

No. 16 Alex Facundo followed at 174 with a 21-6 technical fall over Gunner Cramblett, while No. 9 Zach Ryder majored No. 33 Brian Burburija 12-3 at 184. No. 9 Cody Merrill added a 15-2 major over No. 31 Karson Tompkins at 197, and heavyweight No. 8 Konner Doucet capped the upper-weight surge with a 22-6 tech fall against Rylan Kuhn—his third of the season.

Shifting to the lower weights, true freshman Kody Routledge dazzled in his debut at 157, majoring EJ Beloncik 15-6 with explosive takedowns. Cutter Sheets earned a 5-2 decision at 149 over Bryce Shelton, and former national champ Richard Figueroa II notched his first Cowboy win at 133, edging Gavin Caprella 8-6. Air Force's highlights were limited: Tucker Owens decisioned Gary Steen 4-2 at 125, and Carter Nogle topped JJ McComas 6-4 at 141, both in OSU debuts for the losers.

Two days later, in Tempe, the Cowboys overcame a spirited Arizona State squad 25-11, winning seven bouts and securing bonus points in three. Now 0-3, the No. 17 Sun Devils leaned on the Larkin brothers and Nicco Ruiz for their victories, but OSU's balanced attack prevailed.

Troy Spratley opened at 125 with a 4-1 decision over Julian Moreno. No. 2 Sergio Vega controlled No. 30 Pierson Manville 8-3 at 141 in a scramble-heavy bout. Landon Robideau starred at 157, majoring Cael McLane 16-5 with five takedowns. At 174, Facundo majored Jacori Valencia 18-8, exploding for four third-period takedowns. Ryder shut out Fayzullaev 4-0 at 184, Merrill dominated with a 22-6 tech fall over Acciardi at 197, and Doucet closed with a 5-2 win over No. 23 David Szuba at heavyweight.

As Big 12 battles intensify, the Cowboys eye a return to NCAA glory, with Doucet and Lockett emerging as bonus-point machines. The young roster under the guidance of Taylor and his staff is primed to become a force in the NCAA wrestling world. Next up: a home clash to build momentum toward March Madness.

