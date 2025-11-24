Oklahoma State Wrestling Dominates Air Force and Arizona State in Big 12 Road Swing
In a commanding display of young talent and seasoned veterans, the No. 4 Oklahoma State Cowboys wrestling program extended its hot start to the 2025-26 season with convincing victories over Air Force and Arizona State during a pivotal Big 12 road trip. Under head coach David Taylor, the Cowboys improved to 6-1 overall and 2-0 in conference play, showcasing depth, bonus-point prowess, and emerging stars amid a grueling schedule. The weekend's triumphs followed a third-place finish at the National Duals Invitational, signaling the Pokes' return to national contention after a transitional offseason.
The action kicked off on Friday, November 21, at Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, where OSU dismantled Air Force 34-6 in front of a record crowd of 2,243. The Falcons, dropping to 2-2, managed only two decision wins as the Cowboys claimed eight of ten bouts, racking up bonus points in six. Starting at 165 pounds, No. 2 LaDarion Lockett set the tone with a third-period pin of Sebastien Martinez at 6:36, building on an 18-5 lead.
No. 16 Alex Facundo followed at 174 with a 21-6 technical fall over Gunner Cramblett, while No. 9 Zach Ryder majored No. 33 Brian Burburija 12-3 at 184. No. 9 Cody Merrill added a 15-2 major over No. 31 Karson Tompkins at 197, and heavyweight No. 8 Konner Doucet capped the upper-weight surge with a 22-6 tech fall against Rylan Kuhn—his third of the season.
Shifting to the lower weights, true freshman Kody Routledge dazzled in his debut at 157, majoring EJ Beloncik 15-6 with explosive takedowns. Cutter Sheets earned a 5-2 decision at 149 over Bryce Shelton, and former national champ Richard Figueroa II notched his first Cowboy win at 133, edging Gavin Caprella 8-6. Air Force's highlights were limited: Tucker Owens decisioned Gary Steen 4-2 at 125, and Carter Nogle topped JJ McComas 6-4 at 141, both in OSU debuts for the losers.
Two days later, in Tempe, the Cowboys overcame a spirited Arizona State squad 25-11, winning seven bouts and securing bonus points in three. Now 0-3, the No. 17 Sun Devils leaned on the Larkin brothers and Nicco Ruiz for their victories, but OSU's balanced attack prevailed.
Troy Spratley opened at 125 with a 4-1 decision over Julian Moreno. No. 2 Sergio Vega controlled No. 30 Pierson Manville 8-3 at 141 in a scramble-heavy bout. Landon Robideau starred at 157, majoring Cael McLane 16-5 with five takedowns. At 174, Facundo majored Jacori Valencia 18-8, exploding for four third-period takedowns. Ryder shut out Fayzullaev 4-0 at 184, Merrill dominated with a 22-6 tech fall over Acciardi at 197, and Doucet closed with a 5-2 win over No. 23 David Szuba at heavyweight.
As Big 12 battles intensify, the Cowboys eye a return to NCAA glory, with Doucet and Lockett emerging as bonus-point machines. The young roster under the guidance of Taylor and his staff is primed to become a force in the NCAA wrestling world. Next up: a home clash to build momentum toward March Madness.