Short-Handed Cowboys Roll Over Air Force 43-6
The Oklahoma State Cowboys wrestled their way to their seventh straight victory of the season on Friday with a dominating performance against Air Force. The Cowboys put together their biggest victory of the season by the team score of 43-6.
The Cowboys put up 43 points without the services of Wyatt Hendrickson, who is currently ranked third in the heavyweight division. Hendrickson transferred from Air Force following a four-year career and decided to sit out the match out of respect for his former teammates.
“I take a lot of pride still being active duty in the Air Force,” Hendrickson said. “But no worries, I’ll be there supporting the Cowboys and the young men that support this great country.”
He remains an active-duty member of the Air Force and had to receive a waiver to continue competing in wrestling apart from the Air Force Academy.
Despite Hendrickson being on the sidelines, the Cowboys didn’t lose much on Friday night. One of the biggest losses of the night was when Tagen Jamison lost part of his front tooth early on in his match at 141 pounds.
“Tagen is really tough. We have kind of figured that out this year,” said Oklahoma State head coach David Taylor. “He just got up and was like, I lost my tooth.”
Jamison held in the blood for the final 3:40 of the match where he came away with five takedowns and a reversal to seal the technical fall. The Cowboys won all nine matches they competed in despite a forfeited match at 133 pounds. Seven of Oklahoma State’s wins were technical falls or pins.
The Cowboys were without a wrestler at 133 pounds on Friday night. Reece Witcraft had been the starter of late, but he has been nursing a tweaked knee since Vegas. Cameron Amine at 165 was also out with a minor injury and was replaced in the lineup by freshman Colin Young. Young’s debut in the dual lineup resulted in an 8-2 decision over Andrew Harmon.
“This is a time when people get sick over the holidays,” Taylor said. “This is one of those matches where you’re thinking of the long-term of the season. Get our guys healthy while we can, the best that we can.”
The Cowboys improved to 7-0 and will take on North Caroline State on Jan. 12.
