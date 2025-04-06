Oregon State Gymnastics: Beavers Advance to Regional Finals
On Friday night the Oregon State Gymnastics team was in Tuscaloosa to take part in their first regional of the NCAA Tournament. The Beavers finished with a score of 197.050, behind third overall seed Florida with a score of 198.225, and ahead of NC State with 196.275 and Clemson with 195.875. Since the top two teams advance to the next round, the Gators and the Beavers will be back in action on Sunday.
Jade Carey was once again the star of the show. She received her fourth perfect 10 of the season, this time in floor exercises. She also finished with a 9.950 on Beams, Bars and Vault, which tied for first on each apparatus. Her overall score of 39.850 won her the all around, a category she remains undefeated in this season.
Carey was of course not the only Beaver who propelled the team into the second round. Sage Thompson was a key player in the Beavers' performance, putting up a 9.900 in floor exercises and a 9.850 on uneven bars. Kaitlin Garcia also put up a 9.900 on floor, along with a 9.750 on vault. Sophia Esposito put up two 9.875s for Oregon State, on floor and beam. While Carey gets the lion's share of the attention, with good reason, this is a fairly deep team.
The Beavers Sweet 16 meet is scheduled for 3 PM on Sunday. The Beavers will be facing the Gators again, along with 6 seed California and 11 seed Alabama. As a 14 seed, it's going to be tough for the Beavers to advance, but with Carey on the floor they've got a shot.