Oregon State Gymnastics Receives High Preseason Ranking Ahead of 2026 Campaign

The Oregon State Beavers will start the 2026 season ranked No. 17 in the nation, per the Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association Preseason Poll.

Oregon State received a total of 1,004 points in the poll. Oklahoma topped the poll at 1960 points.

Oregon State will host their annual Orange & Black Meet, an intrasquad competition, this Friday (December 19) at 7 p.m. at Gill Coliseum. Admission is free.

The Beavers will have their first competition against an opponent on Saturday, January 3 in Seattle when they face the Washington Huskies, the Cal Golden Bears, and the UCLA Bruins.

2026 WCGA Preseason Coaches Poll

Oklahoma (1960 points, 39 first-place votes) LSU (1859 points, 5 first-place votes) Florida (1804 points, 4 first-place votes) UCLA (1784 points, 4 first-place votes) Utah (1751 points, 1 first-place vote) Michigan State (1638 points) Missouri (1589 points, 2 first-place votes) Alabama (1518 points) Kentucky (1434 points) Arkansas (1433 points) Auburn (1367 points) Georgia (1332 points) Stanford (1256 points) Michigan (1200 points) Minnesota (1199 points) Denver (1132 points) Oregon State (1004 points) Arizona (990 points) Clemson (985 points) California (880 points) Ohio State (871 points) Iowa (779 points) North Carolina State (739 points) North Carolina (634 points) Arizona State (627 points) Penn State (627 points) Nebraska (598 points) Maryland (567 points) Southern Utah (532 points) BYU (443 points) Illinois (429 points) Boise State (354 points) Utah State (248 points) Washington (240 points) West Virginia (145 points) Rutgers (131 points)

Also receiving votes: Iowa State (120 points), Towson (94 points), Pittsburgh (63 points), UC Davis (61 points), Central Michigan (36 points), George Washington (36 points), San Jose State (32 points), Ball State (31 points), Kent State (29 points), Temple (11 points), Western Michigan (9 points), Pennsylvania (8 points), New Hampshire (7 points), Illinois State (5 points), Sacramento State (4 points), Texas Woman’s (3 points), Air Force (1 point), Fisk (1 point).

Oregon State Gymnastics 2026 Schedule

Jan. 3 - 3 p.m. - @ Washington, vs. Washington, California, UCLA

Jan. 9 - 6 p.m. - @ BYU

Jan. 16 - 7 p.m. - vs. Sacramento State

Jan. 25 - 1 p.m. - vs. Utah State

Jan. 30 - 4:30 p.m. - vs. Alabama

Feb. 6 - TBD - @ Boise State

Feb. 14 - 2 p.m. - vs. Southern Utah

Feb. 22 - 12 p.m. - @ Texas Woman's

Feb. 27 - 7 p.m. - vs. Stanford

Mar. 6 - 5:30 p.m. - @ Utah State

Mar. 14 - 2 p.m. - vs. Denver

Apr. 2-5 - NCAA Gymnastics Corvallis Regional

