State of the Beavs: An In-Depth Look at JaMarcus Shephard's Staff

Since his hiring and subsequent arrival in Corvallis, new Oregon State football coach JaMarcus Shephard has wasted no time in putting his staff together. The Beavers have brought in a host of new position coaches to help jumpstart their development on both sides of the ball.

Where did these new coaches come from and what are their ties to Shephard?

Meanwhile on the hardwood, Oregon State basketball has their work cut out for them in the next few weeks. The men's team have a winning streak going, a nice rebound from their disastrous end to the month of November. Now, Wayne Tinkle's group must prepare for a visit from the Sam Houston Bearkats and a trip south to face the Arizona State Sun Devils this week.

On the women's side, the Beavers dropped a valiant battle to the Arizona State Sun Devils in overtime, falling to 6-5 on the season. If last season taught us anything, however, it's that conference play is the most important thing to consider, come March. Before that happens, however, Oregon State will play two games in Makawao, Hawaii this week against Montana State and Liberty as part of the Maui Invitational.

Plus, the College Football Playoff begins Friday night with Alabama and Oklahoma. Your host Matt Bagley dives into picks and what to expect from the jam-packed slate of games this weekend as the field gets narrowed down.

Go Beavs.

Topics This Week

An in-depth look at JaMarcus Shephard's staff: who are these coaches, what are their roles, what are their connections to JaMarcus Shephard, and why did Shephard hire so many of his past coworkers?

Men's Hoops Hosts Sam Houston before a trip to Arizona State

Women's Hoops Travels To Hawaii

College Football Playoff Opening Round Predictions

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com

Subscribe on Apple

Subscribe on Spotify

More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI