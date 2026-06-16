Pac-12 Conference Extends Commissioner Teresa Gould

The Pac-12 Conference announced Tuesday morning that Commissioner Teresa Gould has received a contract extension that will keep her at the head of the league through the 2030-2031 academic year.

In a statement released by the league, Gould noted her excitement for the extension and the conference's immediate future.

“When I stepped into this role two years ago, some thought I was crazy to take this on facing so much uncertainty. What they saw as a challenge, I saw as an opportunity—to honor the Pac-12’s legacy while helping shape its future. As we prepare to officially launch the new Pac-12, I could not be more proud of what our membership and the Pac-12 team have accomplished together. This historic conference is entering an exciting new era, and I am honored by the Board’s continued trust as we build for the future. Most importantly, I look forward to providing the exceptional student-athlete experience the Pac-12 has been known for and will continue to be for generations to come.”

Oregon State University President and chair of the Pac-12 Board of Directors Jayathi Murthy praised the move, saying “To be where we are today, weeks away from launching a new Pac-12 Conference with the strong institutions, brands and fan bases that are coming together, is nothing short of remarkable. Such a feat requires a talented team with strong leadership, and we are thrilled to have both led by Teresa Gould as we move forward into our new era.”

Gould has held her position since March 1, 2024. Since, she helped oversee a rebirth of the league by adding Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Gonzaga, San Diego State, and Utah State as full members alongside Oregon State and Washington State. Several affiliate members have also been added for olympic sports, notably Dallas Baptist University in baseball, Southern Utah in women’s gymnastics, Air Force, Northern Colorado, North Dakota State, Northern Illinois and South Dakota State in wrestling and California Baptist, Cal Poly, UC Riverside and UC San Diego in men’s soccer.

Gould also oversaw the establishment of several key media partnerships for the league's upcoming seasons with CBS Sports, The CW, and USA Sports.

The first academic year of the new iteration of the league begins on July 1, 2026.

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