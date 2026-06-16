Oregon State Baseball Will Host 2027 Pac-12 Tournament

After two seasons as an independent, Oregon State baseball will compete as a member of the Pac-12 Conference again for the 2027 season. That campaign will include the start of their postseason campaign on home turf.

In a media availability Monday during a visit to Fresno State, Pac-12 Deputy Commissioner Rick Hart noted that the 2027 Pac-12 Baseball Tournament will be hosted by Oregon State.

Hart also noted that a location for the league's basketball tournaments is in the works and should be announced sometime next week.

The Pac-12 Baseball Tournament was previously played at Scottsdale Stadium in Scottsdale, Arizona from 2022 to 2024. Stanford, Oregon, and Arizona won those three tournaments. Those three schools were part of the mass exodus from the Pac-12 following the 2023-2024 season.

Oregon State first-baseman Garret Forrester was the tournament's MVP in 2022. The league did not implement a conference tournament prior to that. In those years, the winner of the Pac-12 Tournament earned the league's automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament.

The 2027 campaign will feature a full conference schedule between seven teams: Oregon State, Washington State, San Diego State, Fresno State, Gonzaga, Texas State, and Dallas Baptist University. An exact format for the 2027 conference tournament with an odd number of teams has not yet been announced.

Oregon State, Washington State, and Texas State all reached the NCAA Tournament this season. The Beavers exited the NCAA Tournament in the Eugene Regional, ending the campaign with an overall record of 45-14. After another strong season, several former Beavers are expected to be selected in this summer's Major League Baseball Draft.

The Beavers last won a conference tournament in 1986, when they won the Pac-10 North Tournament. Oregon State have won 26 regular season conference titles dating back to 1908 and appeared in the NCAA Tournament 25 times. OSU has three national titles to show for it: 2006, 2007, and 2018.

About State of the Beavs

Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.

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