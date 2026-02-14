12 Oregon State Baseball Drops Season Opener To Michigan in Arizona

Oregon State's baseball season got off to a rough start on Friday afternoon as the Beavers dropped a 5-3 result to the Michigan Wolverines in Surprise, Arizona.

In the opening game of the season, Dax Whitney was the Beavers' starting pitcher with five inning on the mound, striking out six batters while allowing five hits with three walks and an earned run. Isaac Yeager got the losing decision for OSU, taking his record to 0-1 to start the year.

Shane Brinham was the winning pitcher, while Gavin DeVooght earned his first save of the year. The Wolverines picked up 10 hits compared to nine by the Beavers, as OSU left nine runners on base throughout the contest. Neither team committed an error.

View the game's final stats here.

In the bottom of the first, Oregon State right fielder Easton Talt hit a double to right centerfield that scored AJ Singer from first base. Two batters later, Jacob Krieg hit an RBI single to drive in Talt to put OSU up 2-0.

Michigan got a run back in the top of the second with a solo homer from Brenden Stressler.

It wasn't until the bottom of the fifth that another run was scored as the Beavers saw Bryce Hubbard hit an RBI single as Singer scored his second run of the day. In the top of the sixth, Michigan tied the game with a two-run RBI single by Evan Haeger. The Wolverines bolstered their lead in the eight, as Haeger again. drove in two runs to bring it to 5-3, which would be the final.

The Beavers return to action on Saturday afternoon, February 14 at 1 p.m. PT. They'll face the Arizona Wildcats, broadcasting on FloCollege and the Beaver Sports Radio Network.

