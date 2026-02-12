State of the Beavs: Baseball Season Begins For #11 Oregon State

It's an incredibly busy week for Oregon State sports entering the second weekend of February. However, Oregon State is not the only department making big moves this month. We received big news on the conference realignment front this week.

North Dakota State football will join the Mountain West Conference this fall, adding more fuel to the conversation surrounding the Pac-12/MWC fallout. Your host Matt Bagley asks the question this week: would a move like this have helped the Pac-12 in the latest round of conference realignment?

Also, Oregon State baseball begins their 2026 season this week in Surprise, Arizona. Hear audio from head coach Mitch Canham's latest media availability ahead of Friday's season opener against the Michigan Wolverines.

It was a tough week for both Oregon State basketball programs...While Wayne Tinkle's group did manage a win over Washington State, they ran into a Gonzaga team that beat them by 20. The women also suffered a blowout loss to Gonzaga, followed by a three-point heartbreaker at Portland. We're in the homestretch of basketball season and there is no room for mistakes the rest of the way. The West Coast Conference tournaments are on the horizon. Go Beavs.

This Week's Topics

All of the takes on the Mountain West new media rights deal and the addition of North Dakota State football. What does it mean for realignment moving forward? Could the Pac-12 have done this at some point in the past year?

Men's basketball & women's basketball weekly recap with a mountain of work still to be done before the West Coast Conference tournament.

Mitch Canham press conference audio from this week before Oregon State makes their way to Surprise, Arizona.

