18 Oregon State Offense Shows Up in Win Over Rival Oregon

With both sides ranked inside the top 25, the Oregon State Beavers defeated the Oregon Ducks in Eugene on Tuesday evening by a final score of 10-6.

Oregon State had one of their better offensive outings of the young season, totaling ten hits on the day. Leftfielder Josh Proctor provided three of those, driving in two runs in the process.

Right-handed reliever Noah Scott got his second winning decision of the season, moving his record to 2-0. Oregon State used sevent different pitchers on Tuesday, who combined for ten strikeouts and four walks. Trey Morris struck out five of the eight batters he faced in two innings of work.

The win moves the Beavers to 7-4 overall and gives them their first true road victory of the year.

Full stats from the win can be found here.

Oregon got on the board first in the bottom of the first inning. Facing OSU righty Connor Mendez, Ryan Cooney led off with a single, advanced to second when Dominic Hellman was hit by a pitch, then scored from a Maddox Molony double.

The Beavers got on the board in the top of the third with a solo homer by Paul Vazquez. Proctor got his first RBI of the day a few batters later when he drove in Easton Talt from second base.

Oregon State added to their lead in the top of the fifth. Proctor picked up another RBI, followed by Jacob Galloway scoring by stealing home on a wild pitch. AJ Singer got his own RBI when he grounded out with one down, but scored Proctor from third.

The Beavers got two more in the top of the sixth with RBIs from Talt and Bryce Hubbard. Oregon countered in the bottom of the inning with a two-run homer by Angel Laya.

In the top of the seventh with the bases loaded, Jacob Galloway hit a three-run double to give OSU some more breathing room. Desperate for runs, the Ducks mounted a rally in the bottom of the eight to score three. That would be the final scoring of the day.

Oregon State will play their first home game of the season on Friday, March 6. The Beavers welcome the Xavier Musketeers for a four-game series from Goss Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. PT.