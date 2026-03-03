State of the Beavs: End of the Wayne Tinkle Era at Oregon State

After 12 seasons at the helm of Oregon State men's basketball, Wayne Tinkle is in his final days as the program's head coach. The big questions surrounding OSU's departure with Tinkle this week are "why now?" and "what's next?"

The Beavers still have the West Coast Conference to deal with on both the men's and women's side. Your host Matt Bagley takes a look at the fields and what awaits the Beaver basketball programs in Las Vegas as they look to make a run at their respective trophies.

It's also been another eventful week of the offseason for the Oregon State football program. Will JaMarcus Shephard's group be ready for the start of spring football in a few weeks?

Meanwhile, the Beaver baseball program clawed their way through the Round Rock College Baseball Classic over the weekend as they improved their record to 6-4, but fell again in the national rankings. Where did they end up ahead of their Tuesday road game against the Oregon Ducks? Go Beavs.

This Week's Topics

-The latest on JaMarcus Shephard's first staff with the Oregon State football program.

-Was now the right time for Oregon State basketball to move on from Wayne Tinkle? Who should the Beavers go after next?

-Even with Tinkle's impending departure, can the OSU men take a real shot at an upset in the West Coast Conference Tournament?

-Even with last week's loss to Loyola Marymount, the Oregon State women are looking to get hot at the right time and take a swing at their second consecutive WCC title. Can Scott Rueck's group get back to the NCAA Tournament?

-A recap of Oregon State baseball's latest action ahead of their showdown with the Ducks and their return to Corvallis

