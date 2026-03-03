State of the Beavs: End of the Wayne Tinkle Era at Oregon State
In this story:
After 12 seasons at the helm of Oregon State men's basketball, Wayne Tinkle is in his final days as the program's head coach. The big questions surrounding OSU's departure with Tinkle this week are "why now?" and "what's next?"
The Beavers still have the West Coast Conference to deal with on both the men's and women's side. Your host Matt Bagley takes a look at the fields and what awaits the Beaver basketball programs in Las Vegas as they look to make a run at their respective trophies.
MORE: Oregon State Drop Regular Season Finale At Santa Clara 93-72
It's also been another eventful week of the offseason for the Oregon State football program. Will JaMarcus Shephard's group be ready for the start of spring football in a few weeks?
Meanwhile, the Beaver baseball program clawed their way through the Round Rock College Baseball Classic over the weekend as they improved their record to 6-4, but fell again in the national rankings. Where did they end up ahead of their Tuesday road game against the Oregon Ducks? Go Beavs.
MORE: Top 5 Offensive Additions Oregon State Made in the 2026 Transfer Portal Window
This Week's Topics
-The latest on JaMarcus Shephard's first staff with the Oregon State football program.
-Was now the right time for Oregon State basketball to move on from Wayne Tinkle? Who should the Beavers go after next?
-Even with Tinkle's impending departure, can the OSU men take a real shot at an upset in the West Coast Conference Tournament?
-Even with last week's loss to Loyola Marymount, the Oregon State women are looking to get hot at the right time and take a swing at their second consecutive WCC title. Can Scott Rueck's group get back to the NCAA Tournament?
-A recap of Oregon State baseball's latest action ahead of their showdown with the Ducks and their return to Corvallis
More Reading Material From Oregon State Beavers On SI
About State of the Beavs
Each week, veteran sports broadcaster and writer Matt Bagley examines the news and storylines at play for Oregon State University Athletics. Occasionally joined by contributors for On SI's coverage of the Beavers, as well as the occasional guest spot from Beavers past, present, and future. Get caught up with the playlist below. New episodes are typically released on Tuesday mornings.
Want to interact with the show? Talk to Matt: mbagleyradio@gmail.com
Subscribe on Apple
Subscribe on Spotify
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.Follow joehio_
Matt fell in love with radio during his college days at Oregon Tech, and pursued a nine year career in sports broadcasting with Klamath Falls' and Medford's highest-rated sports radio stations. He currently lives in McMinnville wine country and is excited to talk about the Beavers again.