19 Oregon State Beats Houston Behind Another Strong Dax Whitney Start

Oregon State Friday starter Dax Whitney again showed why he's one of the nation's top pitchers in a 2-1 win over the Houston Cougars at the Frisco College Baseball Classic.

Whitney threw 90 pitches in six winnings of work, striking out 11 batters. The Idaho native allowed three hits and two walks with one earned run.

Oregon State tallied seven hits while Houston grabbed five. Houston committed the only error of the game and each team left eight runners on base.

The win was Whitney's first winning decision of the year, while Houston's Chris Scinta got the loss. Albert Roblez picked up his third save of the year for the Beavers.

Full stats from Friday's game can be viewed here.

Houston got on the board first in the top of the first inning. McClane Helton doubled to lead off the game, then stole third with two outs. First baseman Riley Jackson then drove in Helton with a double of his own.

The second and third innings were scoreless. Then in the bottom of the fourth, Jacob Krieg came through for the Beavers with an RBI single that scored Nyan Hayes from second. Adam Haight scored Krieg with his own RBI single two batters later.

Neither side got much in play in the fifth, sixth, seventh, or eighth innings. In the top of the ninth, Houston loaded the bases with one out against reliever Isaac Yeager. The OSU coaching staff sent Roblez in to clean things up, popping up a batter, then getting the final out via strikeout.

The win moves Oregon State's record to 5-3 on the year and snaps a two-game losing streak. Oregon State went 1-2 last weekend at the Round Rock Classic, where their only victory was another Whitney start.

Oregon State's run at the Frisco College Baseball Classic continues on Saturday as the Beavers face the Alabama Crimson Tide. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m. PT. The game can be streamed on D1Baseball.com (for a fee of $29.99) and on the Beaver Sports Radio Network.

Oregon State will close out their time in Frisco on Sunday with a game against the Iowa Hawkeyes. That will mark the end of their time in the southern states as they travel to Eugen for a one-off against Oregon before opening their home schedule on Friday, March 6 against Xavier.