3 Potential Names to be Oregon State's Next Basketball Coach

The Oregon State Beavers made headlines yesterday when it was revealed that Wayne Tinkle will not return as the head coach of the mens basketball team in 2026. With the news that Tinkle is gone, there are three coaches that could be in line to be hired as the next head coach of Oregon State.

Sundance Wicks - Wyoming

Nov 30, 2025; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Wyoming Cowboys head coach Sundance Wicks in the second half of the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images



Wicks started his coaching career at Green Bay, before being hired by the Cowboys in 2024. Wicks has compiled a 27-33 record in his time with Wyoming, and recently led the Cowboys to an impressive road win over Grand Canyon University. Corvallis would be an undoubtedly easier place to recruit to than Laramie, Wyoming, and Wicks would most likely have a larger NIL budget at his disposal.

Joe Pasternack - UC Santa Barbara

UC Santa Barbara head coach Joe Pasternack yells to his players during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. Mandatory Credit: Denny Simmons/IndyStar via Imagn Images | IndyStar-Imagn Images

Pasternack has been with UCSB for nine years now, with two Big West titles to show for it. UCSB has reached the NCAA Tournament twice under him, and Pasternack is used to recruiting on the west coast, having spent time as an assistant at both Arizona and Cal.

UCSB is currently fourth in the Big West conference, holding a record of 18-9 overall and 11-7 in conference play in the Big West. Pasternack has had enough success with the Gauchos to earn a move to Corvallis and to be the man to right the ship in the Pac-12.

Chris Victor - Seattle U

Jan 2, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Seattle U Redhawks head coach Chris Victor looks on against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga Bulldogs won 80-72 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Victor has been at the helm in Seattle for five seasons now, and has attained moderate success in leading the program. Seattle is 98-65 overall under Victor, and Victor was named the WAC Coach of the Year back in 2022. Victor could be seen as a “safe” option for the Oregon State athletic department to hire at the moment.

