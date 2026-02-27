3 Potential Names to be Oregon State's Next Basketball Coach
The Oregon State Beavers made headlines yesterday when it was revealed that Wayne Tinkle will not return as the head coach of the mens basketball team in 2026. With the news that Tinkle is gone, there are three coaches that could be in line to be hired as the next head coach of Oregon State.
Sundance Wicks - Wyoming
Wicks started his coaching career at Green Bay, before being hired by the Cowboys in 2024. Wicks has compiled a 27-33 record in his time with Wyoming, and recently led the Cowboys to an impressive road win over Grand Canyon University. Corvallis would be an undoubtedly easier place to recruit to than Laramie, Wyoming, and Wicks would most likely have a larger NIL budget at his disposal.
Joe Pasternack - UC Santa Barbara
Pasternack has been with UCSB for nine years now, with two Big West titles to show for it. UCSB has reached the NCAA Tournament twice under him, and Pasternack is used to recruiting on the west coast, having spent time as an assistant at both Arizona and Cal.
UCSB is currently fourth in the Big West conference, holding a record of 18-9 overall and 11-7 in conference play in the Big West. Pasternack has had enough success with the Gauchos to earn a move to Corvallis and to be the man to right the ship in the Pac-12.
Chris Victor - Seattle U
Victor has been at the helm in Seattle for five seasons now, and has attained moderate success in leading the program. Seattle is 98-65 overall under Victor, and Victor was named the WAC Coach of the Year back in 2022. Victor could be seen as a “safe” option for the Oregon State athletic department to hire at the moment.
