2025 Oregon State Baseball Commit Drafted in First Round By Houston Astros

Joe Londergan

Oregon State head coach Mitch Canham returns to the dugout duringÊthe NCAA college baseball game at Goss Stadium on Friday,ÊApril 26, 2024, in Corvallis, Ore.
Oregon State baseball may lose one of their top high school commitments of the 2025 class before he officially arrives on campus.

The Houston Astros selected shortstop Xavier Neyens at No. 21 overall n the first round of the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft. Neyens previously committed to play collegiately at OSU.

A product of Washington's Mount Vernon High School, Neyens was ranked by PerfectGame.com as the No. 5 overall high school prospect in the class of 2025 and the nation's No. 4 shortstop. Measuring 6'4" and 210 pounds, Neyens also has shown the ability to play third base and a solid pitching arm as well, clocking in at 95 miles per hour.

As of Sunday evening, it's not immediately clear if Neyens will sign his professional career, or make the move to Corvallis. However, MLB.com approximates the value of the Neyens pick at $4.12 million, part of the reason that many experts predict he will take the money.

Oregon State also saw their 2024 shortstop Aiva Arquette selected on Sunday night, going No. 7 overall to the Miami Marlins. More members of the 2014 team are expected to be selected throughout the remainder of the 2025 draft.

