3 Takeaways From Oregon State's Home Series Against Air Force

Oregon State closed out the regular season by taking two of three games from the Air Force Falcons over the weekend. Though the weekend wasn't always a thing of beauty, the Beavs responded to a loss on Friday night with a convincing win in the series rubber match on Saturday..

Morris might be the number one guy

This could be considered a controversial take, because both Kleinschmit and Segura have a good case for why they fit into this role right now. However, true freshman Trey Morris has been the Beavers' most consistent starting pitcher since Dax's season ended due to injury. The lefty allowed just one earned run in 5.2 innings of work against Air Force on Saturday, helping lead OSU to a crucial 8-1 win. This performance came just one day after the Falcons' offense had a great outing against standout Eric Segura, who came into that matchup with a sub-two ERA. Morris has gone 5+ innings in his last four starts, and has gotten the win in every one of those starts. To be clear, Mitch Canham should be confident in each of his three starting pitchers. But right now, you can make a case that Morris is the guy you most want on the hill in a must-win game.

Dry spells at the plate need to end

There were moments where the OSU offense looked elite in this series against Air Force. A huge third inning in game one buried the Falcons early on in that one, with freshmen Ethan Porter and Josh Proctor coming through with runners in scoring position. It was a similar story in game three on Saturday, when the Beavs jumped all over starter Bowen Brantingham and forced him out before the fourth inning.

However, dry spells also seemed to plague OSU, and they will want to break out of this habit. In the loss on Friday, Beaver bats were cold for a significant portion of the game. Canham's squad was set down in order in both the fifth and sixth innings, and Air Force's closer struck out the side in the bottom of the ninth. Bluntly, this cannot happen against a team that ranks amongst the bottom of Division One for pitching. As mentioned, the Beaver offense looked like a top ten team in many innings of this series, and they will need to have it in this gear consistently for the regionals.

It's time to prepare for better competition

Oregon State has not faced a team in the top 80 of the RPI since they lost to #14 Oregon back on April 22nd. Since then, the Beavers have only faced clubs that are outside of Quadrant one, and not all of these games have been smooth sailing. Though they've won every single series, OSU has dropped games to UTRGV and Quadrant three CSUN, in addition to a loss against Air Force over the weekend. On the bright side, the Beavers have proven they can beat good teams. Earlier this season they picked up convincing road wins against both Oregon and USC, who are both currently in the top 25. Now that it's time for postseason baseball, the Beavers will have to be on their game and show up like they did in Eugene and Los Angeles. Based on seeding projections, it's likely that OSU will be placed into a regional with another top 25 team, and they'll have to adjust to facing better hitters than they've seen over the past month.