7 Oregon State Closes Regular Season With 8-1 Win Over Air Force

Following a loss on Friday to to Air Force that evened Oregon State's final regular season series of 2026, the Beavers closed things out Saturday in Corvallis with an 8-1 victory over the Falcons.

Trey Morris delivered another strong start on the mound, striking out six batters with two hits allowed in 5.2 innings of work. The win brings Morris' record to 6-0 on the season. Oregon State's pitching staff combined for 14 strikeouts on the evening, allowing three hits from the Air Force offense.

Air Force committed two errors, while Oregon State were free of fielding errors. The Beavers also finished with eight hits on the offensive side.

Full stats from Saturday's contest can be viewed here.

After a scoreless first inning, Oregon State got the game's first run in the bottom of the second inning. Josh Proctor drove in Adam Haight, who had reached second base due to a throwing error in the previous at-bat.

WIth the bases loaded in the bottom of the third, Haight was hit by a pitch to make it 2-0, Beavs. Proctor again delivered offensively with an RBI single, followed by a two-run RBI to make it 5-0 Beavers.

Air Force got themselves on the board in the top of the fourth, as Walker Zapp got a solo homer off of Morris.

Three scoreless innings followed before Oregon State found another offensive groove in the bottom of the eight. Again, it was Proctor who added to the Beavers' lead, hitting his seventh homer of the season to bring in two more runs. AJ Singer got his first RBI of the day a few batters later, with a fielder's choice single that gave Jacob Galloway enough time to score from third base.

Roblez put a bow on the win with in a brief appearance in the top of the ninth, striking out the final batter.

Oregon State's overall record comes to 43-12 to end the regular season. Saturday's victory also gives OSU a record of 15-2 at Goss Stadium this regular season.

Without a conference tournament to play, the Beavers will now have to play the waiting game before they find out their regional fate. The full 64-team field for the NCAA Tournament will be announced Monday, May 25, 2026 at noon ET on ESPN2.

Beginning this postseason, the NCAA tournament selection committee will rank the top 32 teams, not just the 16 regional hosts. Seeds 17-32 will be slotted into regionals based on that ranking: teams 29-32 will be paired with the top four national seeds, 25-28 with seeds 5-8, 21-24 with seeds 9-12 and 17-20 with seeds 13-16. Oregon State are seeking to host their 14th regional as they seek a return trip to the College World Series in Omaha.