6 Oregon State Baseball Drops Wednesday Home Game To UTRGV, 9-7

The Beavers will end up splitting their two-game series in Corvallis with the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV). Though the Beavers pulled off a win in a close game on Tuesday, they fell in a high-scoring affair on Wednesday 9-7.

While the Beavers picked up eight hits of their own, UTRGV posted 12, including five in one inning. Oregon State also committed one error on the evening.

Connor Mendez started on the mound for the Beavers, and pitched two scoreless innings before losing his footing in the third. Mendez took the loss, bringing his record to 1-3.

Full Stats from Wednesday night can be viewed here.

After two scoreless innings, UTRGV got on the board first in the top of the third. A five-hit rally that sent OSU looking to bullpen for help twice netted the Vaqueros a 5-0 lead.

In the bottom of the fourth, Beavs designated hitter Ethan Porter drove in two runs with a double to get OSU their first runs. The next at-bat, Paul Vazquez added another RBI with sac fly to score Nyan Hayes to make it 5-3.

UTRGV added to their lead in the top of the fifth as Armani Raygoza hit a solo homer to deep center field off of AJ Hutcheson.

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Vazquez got his second RBI of the day in the bottom of the sixth, again scoring Hayes from third. A few batters later, with Vazquez on third, Easton Talt appeared to strikeout, but the pitch eluded the catcher. Vazquez was able to get home as Talt reached first base.

In the seventh, UTRGV again went yard, as Julius Ramirez got a two-run homer off of Zach Kmatz. After Oregon State's offense fell flat in the bottom of the seventh, Raygoza added another RBI in the top of the eighth, a single that brought in Rocco Garza Gongora from second base.

Oregon State made another push in the bottom of the eighth. Jacob Galloway doubled with two down, followed by a Tyler Inge walk. Easton Talt brought them both in with an RBI double to make it 9-7.

UTRGV went 1-2-3 in the top of the ninth, but the Beaver offense couldn't capitalize in the bottom of the inning. Caden Wanless struck out Bryce Hubbard to end the game and secure his first save of the year.

The loss will drop Oregon State to 34-10 on the season. They'll get to stay home again this weekend, hosting Cal State Northridge on Friday, May 1 for the first of a three-game series. First pitch Friday is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. PT.